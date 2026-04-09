A 1.5-year-old toddler in Bengaluru’s Nayandahalli fell from the first floor while playing. CCTV footage captured the shocking incident. The child is in ICU at Hospital, and her parents are recovering from the trauma.

A tragic incident has shaken a family in Bengaluru’s Silicon City. A one-and-a-half-year-old toddler, Sahana, accidentally fell from the first floor of her home in Nayandahalli while playing and is now fighting for her life. The horrifying event occurred on April 6 when the little girl, daughter of Naveen and Jayashree, wandered out of the main door during her playtime.

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The fall left Sahana with serious head injuries, leaving her parents devastated. CCTV footage captured the entire incident, highlighting the terror and shock experienced by the family. The video shows the mother fainting on the road upon witnessing her child fall.

How the Accident Happened?

According to her father, Naveen, the accident was entirely unintentional.

"My wife had put milk on the stove to boil and went to the kitchen for just a moment to lower the flame. In that brief moment, Sahana wandered outside. There was a chair on the veranda, and while playing, she climbed on it, lost her balance, and fell from the first floor," he explained.

Mother's Shock and Collapse

Seeing her daughter lying in a pool of blood, Jayashree fainted on the road due to the shock. Her blood pressure dropped, leaving her in a state of collapse until she was attended to. The terrifying moment has left a lasting impact on the family, who were married just two years ago and consider Sahana their only child.

Treatment and Current Condition

Sahana was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital and is currently receiving treatment in the ICU at Rangadore Hospital, Basavanagudi.

Naveen confirmed, "She suffered a head injury, but luckily no other part of her body was hurt. She has received three stitches on her head and is still in the ICU. The doctors have assured us she is out of danger and recovering well."

The family remains hopeful as both mother and child begin to recover from the traumatic incident.

Naveen emphasised, "It was an accident and no one is at fault. Both my wife and child are recovering now."

(Disclaimer: The below video has disturbing visuals. Viewer discretion advised)

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