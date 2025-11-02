A Bengaluru techie, Somala Vamshi, allegedly bludgeoned his manager, Bheemesh Babu, to death with a dumbbell after an argument over switching off lights at their Govindarajnagar office. The accused later surrendered to police.

Bengaluru: In a shocking incident in Bengaluru, a trivial argument over switching off lights at a workplace turned into a gruesome act of violence. A 41-year-old manager was bludgeoned to death with a dumbbell by a younger colleague during the early hours of Saturday. The accused, a 24-year-old technical executive, later surrendered to the police, and an investigation is underway.

Argument Escalates Into Violence

The incident occurred at a digital vault and photo-editing firm located near MC Layout in Govindarajnagar, west Bengaluru. The victim, Bheemesh Babu, a native of Chitradurga, was employed as a manager at the company. The accused, Somala Vamshi, a 24-year-old from Andhra Pradesh residing in Nayandahalli, worked as a technical executive at the same firm.

According to police, Babu, who was sensitive to bright lights, often requested colleagues to switch them off when not in use. On the night of the incident, around 1 am, Vamshi was editing videos when Babu again asked him to turn off the lights. The seemingly minor remark triggered a heated verbal exchange that soon spiralled out of control.

Attack With Dumbbell

In a fit of rage, Vamshi allegedly threw chilli powder at Babu before grabbing an iron dumbbell and attacking him repeatedly on the head, face, and chest. Babu collapsed on the spot, bleeding profusely.

Panicked by what he had done, Vamshi fled the office and met a colleague, Gowri Prasad, in Nayandahalli. Together with another friend, they returned to the office and called an ambulance. Medical personnel who arrived at the scene pronounced Babu dead.

Murder Case Registered

Vamshi later surrendered at the Govindarajanagar police station, where a case of murder was registered. Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Girish S. confirmed that the altercation over keeping the office lights on had led to the fatal attack.

Police are now investigating the incident further to determine whether there were any prior disputes between the two employees or other factors that may have contributed to the crime.