Bengaluru rains fuel Namma metro surge: BMRCL hits highest October 2024 revenue with 1.85 crore ridership

October rains have spurred a significant rise in Bengaluru Metro ridership, with 1.85 crore passengers and a record revenue of Rs 48.35 crore in 2024. This reflects a Rs 9.22 crore increase from last year, positioning Namma Metro as a key commuting choice amid monsoon disruptions.

Bengaluru rains fuel Namma metro surge: BMRCL hits highest October 2024 revenue with 1.85 crore ridership vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Oct 28, 2024, 11:31 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 28, 2024, 11:32 AM IST

In a boost for Bengaluru Metro, this October’s rainy season has drawn a significant surge in ridership, driving up both passenger counts and revenue for the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL). With the increase in rain-related traffic, over 1.85 crore people used the metro services in October 2024, marking a notable jump compared to the same period last year. This increase translates to an additional 32.90 lakh riders over last year’s figures.

From the beginning of the year until October 24, BMRCL recorded a total of 1.52 crore passengers, highlighting a growing trend as more commuters turn to the metro to avoid Bengaluru's notorious traffic jams, worsened by monsoon conditions. BMRCL’s Majestic metro station emerged as the busiest transit hub, witnessing the highest footfall among metro stations in the city.

Bengaluru: BMRCL extends deadline for opinion on metro fare hike till Oct 28; Public opposes 20% hike

The rise in ridership has also brought in greater revenues for BMRCL, underscoring the metro's pivotal role as the city’s preferred mode of transport. In October 2023, BMRCL collected a revenue of Rs 39.12 crore by October 24. This year, the corresponding period saw a substantial increase, with revenues reaching Rs 48.35 crore. The rise in income equates to an additional ₹9.22 crore, which BMRCL attributes to the steady increase in commuter numbers during the city’s monsoon season.

With Namma Metro catering to Bengaluru's urban needs, BMRCL’s success in October signals a continued trend of growth in ridership, especially as the city grapples with weather-related challenges that influence daily commuting decisions.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Karnataka Lorry driver assaulted by Tamil Nadu Police constable near Hosur WATCH vkp

Karnataka Lorry driver assaulted by Tamil Nadu Police constable near Hosur (WATCH)

Kannada authority chairman Purushottam advocates strict enforcement of Kannada nameplates of signboards vkp

Kannada authority chairman Purushottam advocates strict enforcement of Kannada nameplates of signboards

Karnataka HC grants bail to man accused of refusing marriage over bride Dalit caste vkp

Karnataka HC grants bail to man accused of refusing marriage over bride's Dalit caste

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah will resign after by elections says BJP leader BY Vijayendra vkp

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah will resign after by-elections, says BJP leader BY Vijayendra

Karnataka Bus fares likely to increase during Diwali 2024 vkp

Karnataka: Bus fares likely to increase during Diwali 2024

Recent Stories

cricket Kerala vs Bengal, Ranji Trophy Day 3: KER fight back, Jalaj Saxena, Salman Nizar stitch together century partnership scr

Ranji Trophy: Kerala fights back against Bengal; Jalaj Saxena scores half-century

Get ready! Top 5 budget-friendly cars set to hit the market gcw

Get ready! Top 5 budget-friendly cars set to hit the market

Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan talks about his jail experience RBA

Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan talks about his jail experience and more

6 Tips for a natural look with false eyelashes RTM

6 Tips for a natural look with false eyelashes

Anupamaa actors Sudhanshu Pandey, Nidhi Shah reveal REAL reason behind leaving show; Read on ATG

Anupamaa actors Sudhanshu Pandey, Nidhi Shah reveal REAL reason behind leaving show; Read on

Recent Videos

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon