Bengaluru rains fuel Namma metro surge: BMRCL hits highest October 2024 revenue with 1.85 crore ridership

October rains have spurred a significant rise in Bengaluru Metro ridership, with 1.85 crore passengers and a record revenue of Rs 48.35 crore in 2024. This reflects a Rs 9.22 crore increase from last year, positioning Namma Metro as a key commuting choice amid monsoon disruptions.

In a boost for Bengaluru Metro, this October’s rainy season has drawn a significant surge in ridership, driving up both passenger counts and revenue for the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL). With the increase in rain-related traffic, over 1.85 crore people used the metro services in October 2024, marking a notable jump compared to the same period last year. This increase translates to an additional 32.90 lakh riders over last year’s figures.

From the beginning of the year until October 24, BMRCL recorded a total of 1.52 crore passengers, highlighting a growing trend as more commuters turn to the metro to avoid Bengaluru's notorious traffic jams, worsened by monsoon conditions. BMRCL’s Majestic metro station emerged as the busiest transit hub, witnessing the highest footfall among metro stations in the city.



Bengaluru: BMRCL extends deadline for opinion on metro fare hike till Oct 28; Public opposes 20% hike

The rise in ridership has also brought in greater revenues for BMRCL, underscoring the metro's pivotal role as the city’s preferred mode of transport. In October 2023, BMRCL collected a revenue of Rs 39.12 crore by October 24. This year, the corresponding period saw a substantial increase, with revenues reaching Rs 48.35 crore. The rise in income equates to an additional ₹9.22 crore, which BMRCL attributes to the steady increase in commuter numbers during the city’s monsoon season.

With Namma Metro catering to Bengaluru's urban needs, BMRCL’s success in October signals a continued trend of growth in ridership, especially as the city grapples with weather-related challenges that influence daily commuting decisions.

Latest Videos