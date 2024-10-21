Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengaluru: BMRCL extends deadline for opinion on metro fare hike till Oct 28; Public opposes 20% hike

    BMRCL has extended the deadline for public feedback on a proposed metro fare hike until October 28, with ticket prices likely increasing by 15% to 20%. Separately, a dog was rescued after falling into a 15-foot pit at a metro construction site on Tannery Road.

    Bengaluru BMRCL extends deadline for public opinion metro fare hike October 28 majority oppose 20% hike
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Oct 21, 2024, 8:52 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 21, 2024, 8:51 AM IST

    The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has extended the deadline for public feedback on its proposed metro fare hike until October 28. The move comes as the BMRCL prepares to raise ticket prices by 15% to 20%, with the new rates expected to be implemented by next month. Currently, metro tickets are priced between Rs 10 and Rs 60.

    BMRCL had previously invited public opinion on the fare increase until August 21. During this period, a significant portion of the public expressed opposition to the proposed hike. Despite this, BMRCL is moving forward with plans to adjust the fares, citing operational costs and other financial considerations.

    Central urban development dept greenlights Bengaluru metro’s 3A project from Hebbal to Sarjapura

    In a media release, BMRCL encouraged the public to share their feedback via email at ffc@bmrc.co.in or by sending suggestions to the Fee Fixation Committee Chairman through postal mail. Additionally, feedback can be submitted through WhatsApp at 94482 91173.

    Dog rescued after falling 15ft in metro site

    In another incident, rescue teams successfully saved a dog that had fallen into a 15-foot-deep pit at the underground metro station work site on Tannery Road, Fraser Town. The dog had been stranded for three days, standing on an iron beam in the construction area where basement work was ongoing.

    Bengaluru: BMRCL completes trial run between Nagasandra-Madavara, likely to begin operations from October

    Unable to move much or even stand properly, the dog had been intermittently crying out for help. L&T construction staff noticed the dog's plight but found it challenging to rescue the animal on their own. Eventually, the situation was reported to the fire brigade, who, along with the Green Army and Civil Defense personnel, carried out the rescue on Wednesday.

    The dog was safely brought to the surface and appeared unharmed despite its ordeal.

