    Bengaluru police lodge FIR on Virat Kohli’s One8 commune pub on MG Road for late-night operations

    Virat Kohli's One 8 Commune Pub on Kasturba Road faces legal trouble for operating beyond permissible hours. The Cubbon Park Police registered an FIR after finding the pub open until 1:20 AM on July 6, violating local regulations. The police action followed a night patrol inspection revealing customers on the premises.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 9, 2024, 9:24 AM IST

    The One8 Commune Pub, owned by cricket star Virat Kohli and located on Kasturba Road, is facing legal trouble. The Cubbon Park Police Station has registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the establishment for operating beyond permissible hours.

    On the night of July 6, the pub was reportedly open until 1:20 AM, which is beyond the allowed closing time. The incident came to light when the staff on night patrol were informed about the late-night operations of the pub. Upon inspection, the police found customers still present on the premises.

    The unauthorized extension of business hours has led to this action by the police. According to the authorities, the pub's late-night activities violated local regulations. Consequently, the Cubbon Park Police Station has formally filed an FIR against One 8 Commune Pub.

