Bengaluru police lodge FIR on Virat Kohli’s One8 commune pub on MG Road for late-night operations

Virat Kohli's One 8 Commune Pub on Kasturba Road faces legal trouble for operating beyond permissible hours. The Cubbon Park Police registered an FIR after finding the pub open until 1:20 AM on July 6, violating local regulations. The police action followed a night patrol inspection revealing customers on the premises.

