Bengaluru: Namma Metro’s Yellow line undergoes safety trials; Commercial operations expected by year-end

Trial runs on Namma Metro’s Yellow Line between Bommasandra and RV Road have commenced and will continue for the next 10 days. These trials focus on weight capacity, oscillation, and Electronic Breakers Distribution (EBD). Officials from the Lucknow-based Research Design and Standards Organization (RDSO) are supervising the tests. Once completed, a report will be submitted to the Railway Board for final approval.

As part of the testing process, different experiments are being conducted. In the weight capacity test, metro coaches are loaded with sandbags, while another test uses water to simulate passenger loads. The train’s control system is examined during acceleration and deceleration to ensure smooth operations. A critical brake test will also be conducted during this period to assess the train’s stopping capability under various conditions.



This trial run covers a 19-km stretch with 16 stations and features driverless trains. Currently, one six-coach train is running trials, with additional trains set to join the tests soon. If all goes well, commercial operations on this line are expected to start by the end of this year.

The Yellow Line will connect RV Road with Bommasandra, covering a distance of 18.82 km. A total of 37 different types of tests are being carried out as part of the trial process, given that the route will operate using advanced driverless technology. The approval from the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) is expected soon, and Bengaluru residents may be able to use this new route by December or early January.



Extension to Hosur met with opposition

In addition to the current trials, there are plans to extend the Yellow Line from Bommasandra to Hosur in Tamil Nadu, covering a distance of 23 km. Out of this, 12 km falls in Karnataka and 11 km in Tamil Nadu. The proposed route will pass through areas like Bommasandra, Narayana Hospital, Attibele Industrial Area, Sipcot Industrial Park, and Hosur Bus Terminal. Preliminary studies have already identified 12 potential station sites for construction.



This inter-state metro project, which would connect Karnataka to Tamil Nadu, has faced significant opposition from local transport experts and pro-Kannada groups. Many argue that extending the metro to Hosur would primarily benefit industries in Tamil Nadu rather than Bengaluru, as lower land prices in Hosur could attract businesses away from Electronic City, potentially harming local small enterprises and start-ups.

Despite the opposition, plans for the extension are moving forward, and the project is still under consideration. With safety trials in progress and preparations underway, Bengaluru’s Yellow Line is expected to begin commercial operations by the end of 2024.

