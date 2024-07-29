Bengaluru: Namma metro passengers likely to surge to 10 lakh daily after Yellow line launch by year end

The daily Namma Metro ridership, currently at 7.45 lakh, is expected to rise to 10 lakh with the opening of the Yellow Line by year-end. The new route, benefiting around 4 lakh passengers, will enhance connectivity for tech professionals. Future lines, including the Pink and Blue Lines, are set to push ridership beyond 20 lakh.

The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL) is gearing up for a major boost in ridership with the upcoming launch of the Yellow Line. Currently, the average number of daily metro passengers stands at 7.45 lakh. However, with the Yellow Line expected to be operational by the end of this year, the number of passengers is projected to increase to 10 lakh.



The new metro route connecting RV Road to Bommasandra is anticipated to benefit around 4 lakh passengers, with an initial daily estimate of at least 2 lakh commuters. This route is expected to be especially advantageous for tech professionals, as it passes through key areas including Jayadeva Hospital, BTM Layout, Silkboard Junction, and Electronic City.

In addition, a driverless train from China is currently undergoing testing on this route. Looking ahead, the Pink Line connecting Kalena Agrahara to Nagwara is set to begin operations by March 2025, while the Blue Line, linking to Kempegowda International Airport, is scheduled to start by April 2026. These additions are projected to push the total number of metro passengers beyond 20 lakh.



Recent data shows a steady rise in ridership. Last June, an average of 7,45,659 people travelled on the metro daily. The highest number of passengers on a single day was recorded on June 19, with 8,08,071 commuters. The total number of metro users for June was 2,22,63,299, generating a revenue of ₹58.23 crore. The peak revenue of ₹2,51,47,872 was achieved on June 3.

Before June, the metro's daily average ridership had been consistently increasing, from 7.18 lakh in May, 7.05 lakh in February, and 7.01 lakh in January, to 6.88 lakh in December 2023. The ongoing expansion of the metro network is expected to further enhance these figures and cater to the growing demand for efficient public transportation in Bengaluru.

