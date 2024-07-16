Bengaluru man threatens Blinkit app of FIR for Hindi notification, Netizens troll to write in Kannada first

A Kannada-speaking man criticized Blinkit for sending him a Hindi notification, calling Hindi an "alien language." He threatened police action and complained online. Critics mocked him for posting in English, not Kannada, and questioned his stance. The incident sparked debate on language and received widespread social media attention.

In an extreme reaction, a Kannada-speaking man expressed outrage at an online delivery platform for sending him a notification in Hindi. The man, taking a strong stance against the language, referred to Hindi as an "alien language." The incident took place on Blinkit's customer care chat interface, with the user sharing screenshots of the exchange on the social media platform X.

Notification - ‘Deliver ho gaya’

The controversy began when the user received an app notification from Blinkit in Hindi, transliterated into English. The message was innocuous, stating, "Dekho ye order 12 minutes mein deliver ho bhi gaya (See, this order was delivered in just 12 minutes)."



However, the user was incensed by the Hindi words on his screen. He contacted Blinkit's support team to voice his displeasure.

The user then took to X to express his grievances, writing, "Blinkit sent a harmful notification and wished me 'Gaya,' which means 'wound' in Kannada. I told them if I received one more threatening notification, I would lodge a police complaint. After that, they stopped sending nonsense in alien languages. That's how we need to deal!"



In his message to Blinkit, the user threatened to lodge a police complaint against the company for sending notifications in an "alien language," referring to Hindi.

Creating a fuss over the "Deliver ho gaya" notification, the Blinkit user acted as if he was unfamiliar with the Hindi language. In his post on X, he reiterated, "Blinkit sent a notification using the word 'Gaya,' which means 'wound' in Kannada."

The user also noted that after his threatening message, the app switched to sending notifications in English only: "After this complaint, I observed over a month that they are now sending only English notifications. No more alien language nonsense."



Netizens troll and roast the user

The user faced a barrage of criticism for his stance against the Hindi language. Many pointed out the irony of his complaint being posted in English. Comments like "Hey Saar, why did you write the post in English saar? Please saar. Write in Kannada saar," flooded his post.

In an attempt to quell the backlash, the user made another post in Kannada, but it did little to stop the flak. Netizens continued to mock him, sharing memes and sarcastic comments.

One commenter said, "I'm a Kannada speaker but this guy is too much... I am pretty much sure it's these kinds of language chauvinists who would leave India if they get an opportunity."



Another user, Lakshmi Tejas M A, wrote, "Where is it mentioned the official language of our land is Kannada? Btw why are you so upset? Just turn off notifications. I don't like any app sending notifications unless it's important to me."



Deepak, another commenter, added, "Don't you know the meaning of 'gay'? Hindi is an alien language, huh? Did you type in English first? Just uninstall the app and speak in Kannada wherever you go."

Sumukh Rao sarcastically suggested, "Will recommend you for the Rajyotsava award for your love of the British language 5000 miles away. This shows how deeply they have inflicted." The original post, uploaded on X on Monday night, quickly went viral, amassing over five lakh views.

