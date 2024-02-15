Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Blinkit witnesses record handcuff searches on Valentine's Day; ignites hilarious responses from netizens

    Netizens took to social media platforms to react hilariously to Blinkit's announcement of the surge in handcuff searches on Valentine's Day. Memes and tweets flooded the online sphere, showcasing the creativity and humor of internet users.

    Blinkit witnesses record handcuff searches on Valentine's Day; ignites hilarious responses from netizens snt
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 15, 2024, 1:36 PM IST

    Blinkit, the instant delivery service previously recognized as Grofers, experienced an unexpected surge in searches for 'handcuffs' on its app this Valentine's Day 2024. The CEO of Blinkit, Albinder Dhindsa, made the revelation on X (formerly Twitter), disclosing the unprecedented increase in searches for the item.

    Valentine's Day, often associated with expressions of love and intimacy, seems to have inspired a unique trend among Blinkit users. Dhindsa's tweet highlighting the all-time high in searches for 'handcuffs' on the app reflects the intriguing shifts in consumer behavior during the romantic holiday.

    "We have never seen more searches for "handcuffs" on blinkit than today," Dhindsa wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

    In response the official Blinkit X handle wrote, "Chor police toh mera bhi fav game hai."

    Netizens took to social media platforms to react hilariously to Blinkit's announcement of the surge in handcuff searches on Valentine's Day. Memes and tweets flooded the online sphere, showcasing the creativity and humor of internet users.

    Some joked about the adventurous spirit of Valentine's Day enthusiasts, while others shared humorous anecdotes about the unexpectedness of the trend.

    From playful remarks about spicing up romantic encounters to lighthearted observations about modern-day expressions of love, the online community found amusement in Blinkit's revelation.

    The viral nature of the response highlighted how people leverage humor to engage with trending topics and turn ordinary occurrences into moments of shared laughter in the digital age.

    Here's a look at some of the memes and responses that exploded on X in response to Blinkit CEO's revelation on Valentine's Day:

    Last Updated Feb 15, 2024, 1:36 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Farmers call for Gramin Bharat Bandh on February 16; What's open, what's closed? AJR

    Farmers call for Bharat Bandh on February 16; What's open, what's closed?

    CAG slams Kerala govt, says borrowing through KIIFB has increased state's liability anr

    CAG slams Kerala govt, says borrowing through KIIFB has increased state's liability

    Sonia Gandhi pens heartfelt letter to Raebareli, announces decision not to contest 2024 Lok Sabha elections AJR

    Sonia Gandhi pens heartfelt letter to Raebareli, announces decision not to contest 2024 Lok Sabha elections

    Explained What is Electoral Bond Scheme, who has the most funding? AJR

    Explained: What is Electoral Bond Scheme, who has the most funding?

    Ashwini Vaishnaw shares scenic rail journey over India's largest salt lake netizens react WATCH gcw

    Ashwini Vaishnaw shares 'scenic rail journey' over India's largest salt lake; netizens react (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Farmers call for Gramin Bharat Bandh on February 16; What's open, what's closed? AJR

    Farmers call for Bharat Bandh on February 16; What's open, what's closed?

    Poacher Trailer: Where and when you can watch Alia Bhatt's crime drama directed by Richie Mehta RBA

    'Poacher' Trailer: Where and when you can watch Alia Bhatt's crime drama directed by Richie Mehta

    belly fat loss 7 delicious detox drinks to try today gcw eai

    Sip away belly fat: 7 delicious detox drinks to try today

    European Union mulls curbs on Indian, Chinese companies for aiding Russia: Report snt

    European Union mulls curbs on Indian, Chinese companies for aiding Russia: Report

    Kerala: 15 SFI activists arrested for waving black flags at Governor Arif Mohammed Khan in Thrissur rkn

    Kerala: 15 SFI activists arrested for waving black flags at Governor Arif Mohammed Khan in Thrissur

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues Exclusive Interview with Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya Ram Mandir

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I put pressure on Ram Lalla for darshan; dedicated myself to God'

    Video Icon