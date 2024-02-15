Blinkit witnesses record handcuff searches on Valentine's Day; ignites hilarious responses from netizens

Netizens took to social media platforms to react hilariously to Blinkit's announcement of the surge in handcuff searches on Valentine's Day. Memes and tweets flooded the online sphere, showcasing the creativity and humor of internet users.

Blinkit, the instant delivery service previously recognized as Grofers, experienced an unexpected surge in searches for 'handcuffs' on its app this Valentine's Day 2024. The CEO of Blinkit, Albinder Dhindsa, made the revelation on X (formerly Twitter), disclosing the unprecedented increase in searches for the item.

Valentine's Day, often associated with expressions of love and intimacy, seems to have inspired a unique trend among Blinkit users. Dhindsa's tweet highlighting the all-time high in searches for 'handcuffs' on the app reflects the intriguing shifts in consumer behavior during the romantic holiday.

"We have never seen more searches for "handcuffs" on blinkit than today," Dhindsa wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

In response the official Blinkit X handle wrote, "Chor police toh mera bhi fav game hai."

Netizens took to social media platforms to react hilariously to Blinkit's announcement of the surge in handcuff searches on Valentine's Day. Memes and tweets flooded the online sphere, showcasing the creativity and humor of internet users.

Some joked about the adventurous spirit of Valentine's Day enthusiasts, while others shared humorous anecdotes about the unexpectedness of the trend.

From playful remarks about spicing up romantic encounters to lighthearted observations about modern-day expressions of love, the online community found amusement in Blinkit's revelation.

The viral nature of the response highlighted how people leverage humor to engage with trending topics and turn ordinary occurrences into moments of shared laughter in the digital age.

Here's a look at some of the memes and responses that exploded on X in response to Blinkit CEO's revelation on Valentine's Day: