Bengaluru: An 11-year-old girl was allegedly assaulted in Jnanabharathi police limits while playing near her home. Police arrested a 28-year-old accused from Bihar after a ₹150 clue found with the victim helped crack the case.

The Silicon City has been shaken by a deeply disturbing incident involving the alleged assault of an 11-year-old girl within the jurisdiction of the Jnanabharathi Police Station. The minor was reportedly lured away and raped while she was playing near her residence and taken to a nearby under-construction building, where the offence is alleged to have taken place. The accused is said to have given her ₹150 before sending her away.

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The incident has triggered widespread concern among residents regarding the safety and security of children in the city.

Accused Identified And Arrested

Police have arrested the accused, identified as 28-year-old Mohammed Munna, originally from Bihar, who was residing in the Jnanabharathi area. According to police, the accused spotted the child playing near her home in the evening and allegedly coaxed her into accompanying him to a secluded under-construction building, where the crime was committed.

He was subsequently apprehended following the complaint and taken into custody.

How the Incident Came to Light?

The incident came to light after the girl’s parents became worried when she went missing for a short while. She returned home shortly afterwards, and her parents noticed that she was carrying ₹150. When questioned about the money, the child reportedly narrated the incident in an innocent manner, unaware of its seriousness.

Alarmed by her statement, the parents immediately approached the Jnanabharathi Police Station and lodged a complaint.

Swift Police Action And Investigation

Acting promptly on the complaint, the police traced and arrested Mohammed Munna. He was produced before the court and remanded to judicial custody. Further investigation into the case is currently underway.

Growing Concerns Over Child Safety In ,Bengaluru

The incident has once again raised serious concerns among parents and residents about the safety of children in urban neighbourhoods. Authorities are expected to intensify vigilance and preventive measures in vulnerable areas as investigations continue.