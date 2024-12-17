Accidents on Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway drop by 75% after ITMS installation

Accidents on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway have dropped by 75% since the installation of the Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) in July 2024. The system monitors speed and issues fines, significantly improving safety. The number of accidents and fatalities has decreased dramatically since its implementation.

The number of road accidents on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway has drastically reduced by 75% since the introduction of the Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) in July 2024. The expressway, which has significantly cut down travel time between Bengaluru and Mysuru, had earlier been in the news for frequent accidents both before and after its inauguration.

Despite multiple efforts by the traffic police and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to control accidents, the situation remained unchanged until ITMS was deployed. According to the Karnataka Traffic and Road Safety Department, accidents have drastically declined this year compared to 2023.

In 2023, there were 523 accidents on the expressway, leading to the death of 158 people. However, from January to November 2024, the number of accidents has reduced to 84, with no fatalities reported in the last two months. The ITMS has played a key role in monitoring and controlling vehicle speeds, which has significantly improved safety on the 117-kilometre controlled-access highway.

Installation of ITMS to monitor overspeeding

Soon after the expressway's inauguration in March 2023 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, overspeeding became a major cause of accidents. Vehicles were clocking speeds between 130-140 kmph, raising concerns about safety. To tackle this, police installed ITMS-equipped cameras that monitor vehicle speeds. If a vehicle exceeds the speed limit of 100 kmph, a challan is directly sent to the motorist's registered mobile number.

"Excessive speed might be thrilling, but it kills. ITMS has been an effective solution in controlling reckless driving," a police official said. Authorities are urging motorists to abide by traffic rules and prioritize safety.

To enhance safety, the NHAI banned the movement of bikes and three-wheelers on the expressway from August 1, 2023. These vehicles are now restricted to the 7-meter-wide, two-lane service roads on both sides of the expressway, where toll charges are not applicable.

The ITMS has also been instrumental in identifying traffic violations and issuing fines. Between 2022 and November 2024, authorities imposed fines amounting to ₹85.8 crore for various violations. However, a large portion remains unpaid.

- 2022-23: 4,74,550 cases were registered, including 2,95,413 for not wearing seat belts, 49,584 for overspeeding, 49,652 for lane indiscipline, and 8,598 for mobile phone use. Out of the ₹31.5 crore fines issued, ₹1.98 crore was collected, leaving ₹29.5 crore pending.

- 2023-24: Authorities recorded 4,55,458 cases, with 2,12,461 for seat belt violations, 1,96,237 for overspeeding, 36,016 for lane indiscipline, and 8,777 for mobile phone use. Fines worth ₹34.2 crore were imposed, but only ₹1.98 crore was collected, with ₹32.3 crore still pending.

- 2024-25 (Till November): 4,11,932 cases were reported, including 1,91,437 for not wearing seat belts, 29,006 for overspeeding, 42,670 for lane violations, and 4,819 for mobile phone use. A total fine of ₹24.8 crore was issued, but just ₹93.6 lakh has been collected so far.

Authorities emphasize that while the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway has eased travel between the two cities, following traffic rules is critical to ensure safety. The ITMS has successfully curbed overspeeding, reduced accidents, and created awareness among motorists.

With these measures in place, the expressway is now safer for commuters, proving that technology combined with strict enforcement can make a significant difference in road safety.

