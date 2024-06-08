'Send them to mental hospital': Karnataka Dy CM DK Shivakumar on Congress defeat critics

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar criticized Minister Satish Jarakiholi's claim blaming directors and producers for Congress's defeat in Belgaum, suggesting those making such allegations should undergo psychiatric evaluation. Shivakumar also alleged illegal transfer of corporate funds during BJP's rule, leading to former Minister B. Nagendra's resignation.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has sparked controversy with his recent statement, suggesting that those attributing the Congress party's defeat to inefficiencies among directors and producers should be sent to mental hospitals. This retort comes in response to criticisms levelled by Congress Minister Satish Jarakiholi, who implicated the directors and producers for the party's loss in Belagavi.

Shivakumar's remark was prompted by Jarakiholi's assertion that Congress's defeat in Belgaum was primarily due to the failure of directors and producers to fulfil their roles effectively. In response, Shivakumar chose to remain silent initially but later suggested that those making such claims should be considered for psychiatric evaluation.

Meanwhile, allegations of illegal transfer of corporate funds during the BJP government have also emerged, with Shivakumar alleging that documents have been obtained regarding this illicit activity. He further highlighted that former Minister B. Nagendra, who denied involvement, has resigned to avoid any embarrassment to the party during the investigation.

During the BJP's tenure, instances of corporate funds being unlawfully redirected to other banks have been reported, leading to investigations by authorities including the Lokayukta. Former Minister Goolihatti Shekhar has also corroborated these claims, indicating a widespread issue within the BJP.

