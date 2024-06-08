Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Send them to mental hospital': Karnataka Dy CM DK Shivakumar on Congress defeat critics

    Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar criticized Minister Satish Jarakiholi's claim blaming directors and producers for Congress's defeat in Belgaum, suggesting those making such allegations should undergo psychiatric evaluation. Shivakumar also alleged illegal transfer of corporate funds during BJP's rule, leading to former Minister B. Nagendra's resignation.

    'Send them to mental hospital': Karnataka Dy CM DK Shivakumar on Congress defeat critics vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jun 8, 2024, 4:34 PM IST

    Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has sparked controversy with his recent statement, suggesting that those attributing the Congress party's defeat to inefficiencies among directors and producers should be sent to mental hospitals. This retort comes in response to criticisms levelled by Congress Minister Satish Jarakiholi, who implicated the directors and producers for the party's loss in Belagavi.

    Shivakumar's remark was prompted by Jarakiholi's assertion that Congress's defeat in Belgaum was primarily due to the failure of directors and producers to fulfil their roles effectively. In response, Shivakumar chose to remain silent initially but later suggested that those making such claims should be considered for psychiatric evaluation.

    Meanwhile, allegations of illegal transfer of corporate funds during the BJP government have also emerged, with Shivakumar alleging that documents have been obtained regarding this illicit activity. He further highlighted that former Minister B. Nagendra, who denied involvement, has resigned to avoid any embarrassment to the party during the investigation.

    During the BJP's tenure, instances of corporate funds being unlawfully redirected to other banks have been reported, leading to investigations by authorities including the Lokayukta. Former Minister Goolihatti Shekhar has also corroborated these claims, indicating a widespread issue within the BJP.

    Last Updated Jun 8, 2024, 4:34 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru: BBMP closes multiple water plants in city due to bacterial contamination vkp

    Bengaluru: BBMP closes multiple water plants in city due to bacterial contamination

    Karnataka Govt's free school uniform scheme under fire as Rs 1000 stitching charges pinch parents vkp

    Karnataka Govt's free school uniform scheme under fire as Rs 1000 stitching charges pinch parents

    Bengaluru water crisis: Dangerous bacteria found in drinking water plant, raises concerns vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Dangerous bacteria found in drinking water plant, raises concerns

    Karnataka: KSRTC mulls to hike bus fares by 10 to 15% soon vkp

    Karnataka: KSRTC mulls to hike bus fares by 10 to 15% soon

    Karnataka: BJP calls for CM Siddaramaiah's resignation over Rs 187 crore scam in Valmiki corporation vkp

    Karnataka: BJP calls for CM Siddaramaiah's resignation over Rs 187 crore scam in Valmiki corporation

    Recent Stories

    Ranbir Kapoor to Aditya Roy Kapur: 7 hottest heartthrobs of Bollywood ATG

    Ranbir Kapoor to Aditya Roy Kapur: 7 hottest heartthrobs of Bollywood

    WATCH: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma look adorable as they walk hand-in-hand with daughter Vamika in New York RKK

    WATCH: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma look adorable as they walk hand-in-hand with daughter Vamika in New York

    Ranbir Kapoor looks HOT in new look, actor flaunts Raha tattoo RKK

    Ranbir Kapoor looks HOT in new look, actor flaunts Raha tattoo

    Cologne to Aachen: 7 UNESCO World Heritage sites to visit In Germany ATG

    Cologne to Aachen: 7 UNESCO World Heritage sites to visit In Germany

    Stage set for NDA 3.0: One-stop guide to PM-designate Modi's swearing-in ceremony; process, dignitaries & more AJR

    Stage set for NDA 3.0: One-stop guide to PM-designate Modi's swearing-in ceremony; process, dignitaries & more

    Recent Videos

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon