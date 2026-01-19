A massive 3,563-carat Purple Star Sapphire has been discovered in Sri Lanka and could be worth up to £220 million. Named 'Star of Pure Land', the gem is believed to be world’s largest. Found near Rathnapura, it shows a rare six-ray star effect.

A rare and stunning gemstone discovery in Sri Lanka has caught global attention. A giant Purple Star Sapphire weighing 3,563 carats has been found in the island nation, and experts believe it could be worth up to £220 million. The gemstone is now being described as the largest natural purple star sapphire ever recorded.

The stone has been named 'Star of Pure Land', and gem experts say it could become one of the most valuable gemstones in history, according to Daily Mail.

What makes this sapphire so special

Star sapphires are famous for a natural light effect known as asterism. When light hits the surface of the stone, it forms a star-shaped pattern. This happens because of tiny needle-like mineral inclusions called rutile inside the sapphire.

According to gemologist Ashan Amarasinghe, the newly found sapphire shows a clear and well-defined six-ray star, which is extremely rare.

"This is the largest purple star sapphire of its kind," Amarasinghe said. "It shows a very clear six-ray asterism. That is something truly special."

Experts explain that in a perfect star sapphire, the star should sit exactly at the centre, with all rays equal in length and brightness. The rays should also be sharp and uninterrupted across the stone.

Discovered in Sri Lanka's 'city of gems'

The sapphire was found in 2023 in a gem pit near Rathnapura, a town in southern Sri Lanka famously known as the “City of Gems”. The region has produced some of the world’s finest sapphires for centuries.

One of the owners said the stone was bought along with several other gems and was not recognised as special at first. Nearly two years later, experts realised its true value and rarity.

The owners then sent the sapphire to two international laboratories, where it was officially certified.

Estimated value could reach £298 million

While the final value has not been fixed, international gem valuers estimate the stone could be worth between $300 million and $400 million, which is around £223 million to £298 million.

If sold at that price, the Star of Pure Land would become one of the most expensive gemstones ever discovered, far surpassing many famous diamonds. For comparison:

The Oppenheimer Blue Diamond (14.62 carats) sold for $57.5 million in 2016.

The Williamson Pink Star Diamond (11.15 carats) sold for $57.7 million in 2022.

The massive size and rare colour of the sapphire place it in an entirely different category.

Owners remain anonymous for safety

The gemstone is owned by a small group who have chosen to remain anonymous due to security concerns. Large gemstones of this value often attract criminal interest, making secrecy essential. The owners have not yet revealed whether they plan to sell the sapphire or display it publicly.

A gemstone that could make history

Jewellery experts say the value of gemstones is not just about beauty, but also rarity, size, colour, and natural features. The Star of Pure Land combines all of these qualities.

With its size, rare purple colour, and perfect star pattern, the sapphire is already being spoken of as a once-in-a-lifetime discovery.

As global interest grows, this Sri Lankan gem could soon take its place among the most famous gemstones ever found.