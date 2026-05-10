Three tourists have died after a volcano at Mount Dukono in Indonesia suddenly erupted. A chilling video, which has now gone viral, shows people running for their lives. The tourists had reportedly ignored warnings and entered a restricted zone. A search is still on for two Singaporean citizens who are among the dead.

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A scary video is doing the rounds on social media, showing tourists running for their lives after a volcano suddenly erupted. This happened at Mount Dukono on Halmahera island in Indonesia. The video shows a huge cloud of smoke and ash shooting into the sky, while panicked people scramble down the mountain to get to safety. Authorities have said that there were warning signs all around the active volcano, and that tourists were not allowed to go there. They have confirmed that three tourists died in the eruption.

Around 20 tourists were there

When Mount Dukono blew up, about 20 tourists were nearby. Three of them lost their lives. Reports say the body of an Indonesian woman was found about 50 meters from the mountain. Meanwhile, the search is still on for the bodies of two Singaporean citizens who also died. The three who died were part of a group of 20 who had climbed the 1,355-meter (4,445-foot) high volcano, breaking all safety rules. The other 17 people are safe. The eruption happened early last Friday. The tourists who died were reportedly caught in a thick cloud of ash that was thrown up to 10 kilometers into the air.

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'Oh my God, it killed them.'

The visuals show tourists trying to escape as ash and smoke suddenly billow out. Some people are even seen stopping to take photos and videos while running. The person filming can be heard saying, 'Oh my God, it killed them.' He is later seen with several other tourists at the base of the mountain. The video also mentions that the people killed were local tourists. Because of the non-stop eruptions and the difficult mountain area, rescue teams could not get to the bodies at first. The search for the other two bodies is still going on.