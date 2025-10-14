People with psychosis who also have skin conditions are more prone to depression, poor well-being, and suicidal thoughts. New research reveals that skin symptoms could serve as early warning signs of hidden mental health risks.

New research suggests that your skin might reveal more about your mental health than you think. Scientists have found that people experiencing their first episode of psychosis who also have skin conditions such as rashes or itching are far more likely to develop depression or suicidal thoughts.

The study — presented at the European College of Neuropsychopharmacology (ECNP) meeting in Amsterdam — suggests that skin symptoms could act as early warning signs of poor mental health outcomes.

The Skin–Mind Connection

The study followed 481 people experiencing their first psychotic episode — a condition that may include delusions, hallucinations, or losing touch with reality. Among them, about 14.5% had noticeable skin issues such as rashes, sensitivity to light, or itching. After four weeks of antipsychotic treatment, researchers assessed the participants’ mental health.

Lead author Dr. Joaquín Galvañ from the Instituto de Investigación Sanitaria Gregorio Marañón in Madrid explained that the link was striking:

Only 7% of those without skin problems had suicidal thoughts or attempts.

In contrast, 25% of those with skin conditions reported suicidal ideation.

“Patients with both psychosis and skin conditions showed higher depression levels and poorer well-being,” said Dr. Galvañ. “Skin issues could indicate which patients are at greater risk and may need more personalized care early on.”

Why the Link Exists

The researchers point out that both the brain and skin originate from the same embryonic tissue — the ectoderm — and share similar biological pathways, including inflammation. This could explain why skin changes often appear alongside neurological or psychiatric conditions.

“It’s well known that up to 60% of people with chronic skin diseases experience psychiatric symptoms,” said Dr. Galvañ. “We wanted to see if the reverse could be true — whether people with mental health disorders also show skin symptoms that could reveal something important.”

Their findings suggest that dermatological symptoms could be a marker of illness severity in early psychosis, identifying patients who may face a tougher recovery unless treated proactively.

Experts Urge Further Research

Commenting on the study, Professor Eric Ruhe, a psychiatrist at Radboud University in the Netherlands, called the findings “an interesting and potentially important link” between dermatology and psychiatry.

“As the skin and brain share the same developmental origins, this connection deserves further study,” he said. “It could even open the door to new diagnostic tools or treatment approaches.”

The team hopes to expand their work to explore whether similar links exist in other psychiatric conditions, such as depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, or ADHD.

If confirmed, a quick look at the skin might one day help doctors identify people at higher risk of mental health crises — offering a simple, visible clue to invisible struggles.