Discover how a new toothpaste made from hair keratin could heal your teeth. This breakthrough repairs enamel, reduces sensitivity, and offers a sustainable future for dental care. Learn about this regenerative technology.

Imagine a toothpaste made from hair that might actually help repair your teeth. It may seem unusual, but scientists at King’s College London have discovered a way to use keratin, the same protein found in hair, skin, and wool, to fix and protect tooth enamel. This advancement could transform how we take care of our teeth, offering a more natural and eco-friendly alternative to conventional toothpaste.

The study, published in Advanced Healthcare Materials, was supported by the Wellcome Trust, King’s College London, and the National Institute for Health Research.

Why Enamel Matters

Tooth enamel is the tough outer layer that shields our teeth. Unlike skin or hair, it doesn’t regenerate once it is damaged. Everyday activities, such as drinking soda, eating acidic foods, or brushing too aggressively, gradually wear down enamel. Over time, this can lead to sensitive teeth, pain, and even tooth decay.

Currently, fluoride toothpaste can slow down this process, but it cannot restore lost enamel. However, the new keratin-based formula has shown the ability to both prevent and repair damage in lab tests.

How It Works

When keratin combines with minerals in saliva, it creates a protective layer that closely mimics natural enamel. This coating seals the small spaces in the teeth that cause sensitivity, offering immediate relief while also shielding against further wear.

In lab studies, scientists extracted keratin from wool and applied it to damaged tooth surfaces. The protein naturally arranged itself into a crystal-like structure, very similar to real enamel. Over time, this layer attracted minerals such as calcium and phosphate, strengthening the teeth and helping rebuild the surface.

A Step Towards Self-Healing Teeth

This research represents a significant step towards regenerative dentistry, treatments that help teeth repair themselves rather than just covering up damage. According to the researchers, the technology could be available within two or three years, possibly as a daily-use toothpaste or as a special gel that dentists apply, similar to nail varnish.

Dr Sherif Elsharkawy, a consultant in prosthodontics at King’s College London and senior author of the study, explained, “Unlike bones and hair, enamel does not regenerate, once it is lost, it's gone forever.”

A Sustainable Smile

Beyond its dental benefits, keratin is also eco-friendly. It can be sustainably sourced from waste materials such as hair, wool, and skin, reducing the need for synthetic chemicals and plastics commonly used in dental treatments. Traditional resins used for fillings and coatings can be less durable and even toxic over time. Keratin, on the other hand, is biodegradable, safe, and blends naturally with the tooth’s colour.

The Future of Dental Care

As Dr Elsharkawy put it: “With further development and the right industry partnerships, we may soon be growing stronger, healthier smiles from something as simple as a haircut.”

Experts believe this discovery could mark the beginning of a new era in dentistry, where biotechnology helps restore the body using its own materials.