Discover why swearing is more than just venting. New research reveals how using swear words can boost physical strength, endurance, and confidence. Learn more!

Most people use swear words when something hurts or goes wrong. It often feels like a way to vent. Now, scientists say that swearing may do more than just help us vent, it could actually help us push our bodies harder.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Researchers from Keele University in the UK have found that using swear words can improve physical strength and endurance. Their findings, published by the American Psychological Association in the journal American Psychologist, suggest that swearing helps people overcome mental barriers that usually hold them back.

According to lead researcher Dr Richard Stephens, people often stop short of using their full strength without realizing it. Social norms, self-doubt, and hesitation can act as brakes. Swearing, he says, may help remove these brakes. It can make people feel more focused, confident, and willing to give their best effort.

This idea isn’t new. Earlier studies by the same research team and others have shown similar results. For example, people who swore were able to keep their hand in icy water for longer and hold their body weight during a chair-based exercise for more time. These results have been repeated many times, making them reliable. The big question, however, was why swearing works.

Why Does It Work?

The researchers believed that swearing puts people into a more relaxed and less restricted mental state. In simple terms, it helps them worry less about rules or judgment and focus more on the task itself.

To test this, the team carried out two experiments with a total of 192 volunteers. Participants were asked to do a chair push-up exercise, where they supported their own body weight. During the task, they repeated either a swear word of their choice or a neutral word every two seconds.

Afterwards, participants answered questions about how they felt during the exercise. The researchers looked at things such as mood, confidence, distraction, enjoyment, and something called “psychological flow.” Flow is a state where a person is fully absorbed in what they are doing and not overthinking.

Surprising Results

The results were clear. People who swore were able to hold the position for much longer than those who used neutral words. When the researchers analysed these results with data from earlier studies, they found that swearing was linked to higher confidence, greater distraction from discomfort, and a stronger sense of flow. All of these help explain why performance improved.

Dr Stephens says this may explain why swearing is so common in everyday life. It’s a simple, free, and harmless way to give yourself a mental boost when you need it most.

The team now wants to see if swearing helps in other situations where people hesitate. Future research will look at public speaking and even romantic situations, where nerves and self-doubt often get in the way. So while swearing is not always polite, it might have a practical side after all, especially when you need a little extra push.