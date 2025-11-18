Brazilian scientists discover a powerful breast-cancer-killing molecule in Amazonian scorpion venom, alongside breakthroughs in radiotheranostics, engineered proteins, personalized cancer vaccines, and AI tools redefining next-gen cancer treatment.

A molecule found in the venom of an Amazonian scorpion may hold the key to an entirely new way of treating breast cancer, according to researchers in Brazil. The discovery is part of a wider wave of breakthroughs that are transforming venom components, radioisotopes, engineered proteins and even artificial intelligence into next-generation cancer therapies.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Scorpion Venom Molecule Matches Chemotherapy Strength

Scientists at the University of São Paulo’s Ribeirão Preto School of Pharmaceutical Sciences have identified a compound in the toxin of Brotheas amazonicus—a scorpion native to the Amazon—that shows the ability to kill breast cancer cells as effectively as paclitaxel, one of today’s most commonly used chemotherapy drugs.

The study, conducted with colleagues from the National Institute for Amazonian Research and Amazonas State University, was presented during FAPESP Week France. Early lab tests indicate that the peptide triggers necrosis in tumor cells, a type of cell death also observed with other scorpion venoms.

Turning Animal Venoms Into Biotech Tools

This breakthrough builds on years of Brazilian research converting venom-derived molecules into biomedical tools. At São Paulo State University’s Center for the Study of Venoms and Venomous Animals (CEVAP), scientists have used rattlesnake enzymes to create a patented fibrin sealant—nicknamed “biological glue”—that supports tissue repair, bone healing and nerve regeneration. This sealant is now in phase-three clinical trials.

The same teams are also developing improved versions of the sealant through genetic engineering. Using the yeast Pichia pastoris, researchers are expressing key enzymes and growth factors found in rattlesnake venom to create a more effective, scalable medical product.

Radiotheranostics: Diagnosing and Treating Tumors in One Step

While venom researchers push biological innovation, another FAPESP-funded center—CancerThera in Campinas—is advancing radiotheranostics, a technology that uses molecules tagged with radioisotopes to locate and destroy tumors simultaneously.

By attaching different isotopes to cancer-targeting molecules, scientists can first visualize a tumor using PET or gamma imaging, and then switch to an isotope that delivers concentrated radiation exactly where it’s needed. The approach is under investigation for multiple myeloma, head and neck cancers, liver cancer, thyroid tumors and more.

Personalized Cancer Vaccines Using Engineered Immune Cells

Meanwhile at the University of São Paulo’s Biomedical Sciences Institute, researchers are developing personalized cancer vaccines made from hybrid dendritic cells. These vaccines are created by fusing donor-derived dendritic cells with a patient’s tumor cells, training the immune system to recognize and attack cancer.

Early trials in melanoma, kidney cancer and glioblastoma show promising results, and the team hopes to advance to a phase-three clinical study soon.

AI Helps Predict Outcomes in Brain Cancer

In France, scientists at the Cancer University Institute of Toulouse are applying artificial intelligence to improve MRI-based predictions for glioblastoma. Their model can indicate—with up to 90% accuracy—whether a patient carries an MGMT gene modification that affects chemotherapy success and survival.

Originally developed for aerospace applications, the AI method could reduce the need for invasive biopsies and improve personalized treatment planning.