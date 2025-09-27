Scientists have discovered a breakthrough in pain relief by targeting the EP2 receptor in Schwann cells. This new method blocks pain without affecting inflammation, offering a safer alternative to NSAIDs for conditions like arthritis and migraines.

Scientists have discovered a new method to prevent pain without causing harm to the body. This innovation, developed by researchers at the NYU Pain Research Center, offers the potential for more effective and safer pain management, particularly for individuals suffering from chronic conditions such as arthritis or migraines.

The findings, published in the journal Nature Communications, reveal how scientists identified a particular receptor that is responsible for pain but not for inflammation. This discovery could lead to the development of pain-relief medications that avoid the harmful side effects commonly associated with existing treatments, such as damage to the stomach, heart, liver, or kidneys.

Common Painkillers

Most people are familiar with NSAIDs, a common group of painkillers including ibuprofen and aspirin. These medications are widely used. They work by reducing the production of prostaglandins, which are involved in both pain and inflammation. While this process can relieve pain, it also reduces inflammation, which is a crucial part of the body’s natural healing process.

The challenge with current painkillers is that they often interfere with both pain and inflammation. Inflammation, although sometimes uncomfortable, is essential for healing. Prolonged use of NSAIDs can therefore slow down the body’s ability to heal and increase the risk of other health problems.

Blocking Pain

The study’s goal was to find a way to stop pain without disrupting the body’s natural ability to heal. The researchers focused on a specific type of prostaglandin known as PGE2, which is directly linked to inflammatory pain. PGE2 interacts with four different receptors in the body: EP1, EP2, EP3, and EP4. The researchers found that the EP2 receptor plays the biggest role in causing pain signals.

The EP2 receptor is found in a type of nerve cell called Schwann cells. These are part of the peripheral nervous system and are involved in various types of pain, including migraines.

By using drugs that block the EP2 receptor in these cells, the researchers were able to stop pain entirely in mice, while leaving inflammation unaffected. This means the body’s healing process was not hindered.

Pain Management

The study also tested human and mouse Schwann cells and found the same results, showing that activating the EP2 receptor leads to pain without causing inflammation. This confirms that the EP2 receptor is a promising target for future pain management drugs.

The team is currently conducting pre-clinical trials to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of EP2-blocking drugs, especially for conditions like arthritis. While the use of these drugs as pills still requires further research, targeted local treatments, such as injections directly into a painful joint, could offer a safer and more precise alternative.

The research involved scientists from NYU, the University of Florence, the University of California San Diego, and the biotech company FloNext.