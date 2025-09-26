A new study reveals that riverine heat waves are becoming more frequent, intense, and lasting longer than air heat waves. This warming, driven by climate change and analyzed with AI, threatens fish, water quality and even power generation. Read more.

When we think about heat waves, we usually picture hot cities, sticky sidewalks, and really tough summer days. These heat waves get attention because we feel the heat directly on our skin. Now, new study shows that rivers are heating up too. Rivers are seen as cool places to escape the heat, but new research shows that rivers are actually warming faster than the air around them. This isn’t just a small change; it’s a growing issue for fish, plants, people, and much more.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

What’s Happening to Our Rivers?

Scientists call these “riverine heat waves,” times when river water gets much hotter than usual. Over the past 40 years, these hot events in rivers have become more frequent, more intense, and last longer than before. In fact, river heat waves are growing more than twice as fast heat waves in the air.

Warmer rivers affect everything that depends on cool water. Fish like trout and salmon, which need cold water to survive and reproduce, struggle in these conditions. Hot water can slow their growth, harm their babies, and even cause big die-offs.

Why Hot Water Is Dangerous for Rivers

Warm water holds less oxygen than cold water, so when rivers heat up, fish and other creatures can’t get enough oxygen to breather. Plus, higher temperatures can cause harmful algae blooms, which make the water unsafe for animals and people.

Hot rivers also mean trouble for humans. Many power plants, especially those that use fossil fuels or nuclear energy, need river water to cool down. When river water gets too warm, these plants can’t cool properly, which reduces their energy output and can lead to higher electricity bills.

Rivers also provide water for farming and drinking. Warmer water is harder and more expensive to clean for safe use, which can make water less available and more expensive.

Rivers are narrow and twisty, which makes it hard to measure their temperature from space. Satellites can easily watch big lakes and oceans, but rivers are tricky. Since the 1990s, scientists have placed temperature sensors in many rivers, but the data has been scattered and inconsistent.

How AI Helped Solve the Puzzle

To solve this, scientists used artificial intelligence (AI). They trained a smart computer model to take all the bits of scattered data and fill in the gaps. This allowed them to estimate daily temperatures in nearly 1,500 rivers across the US from 1980 to 2022. With this new tool, they could compare river heat waves to air heat waves and see clear trends. The findings were surprising and worrying.

• River heat waves happen about half as often as air heat waves, and the temperature increases in rivers are smaller.

• But river heat waves last almost twice as long as air heat waves.

• Since 1980, rivers in the US have had nearly two more heat waves per year on average.

• These river heat waves are lasting over three days longer and are about 1°F (half a degree Celsius) hotter than they were 40 years ago.

• Rivers in the Rocky Mountains and the Northeast are heating up fastest, partly because less snow is melting to keep them cool.

Why Are Rivers Heating Up?

The biggest reason is climate change. Rising air temperatures, especially warmer nights, heat up the rivers. Less snow and lower water flow in streams also play a big role, especially in mountainous areas where melting snow used to keep rivers cold.

Human activities also affect river temperatures. Large dams can make heat waves last longer by releasing warm water downstream. Farming has mixed effects: irrigation can sometimes cool rivers in certain areas, but these effects are minor compared to climate change.

What Does This Mean for the Future?

As the world keeps warming, river heat waves will become a bigger problem, affecting water, food, and energy supplies. Hot, slow-moving rivers warm up more easily and hold less oxygen, which can cause fish die-offs and harm entire ecosystems. This also threatens the water we drink, the food we grow, and the electricity we rely on.

Right now, river heat waves aren’t tracked as closely as air heat waves, and they aren’t part of most climate plans. To protect our rivers and the life that depends on them, scientists and policymakers need to collect more and better data on river temperatures worldwide. Understanding and acting on river heat waves is an important step toward protecting our planet’s water, energy, and food for the future.