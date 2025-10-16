Auburn researchers design Surface Immobilized Electrides that control free electrons, opening doors to quantum computing, advanced catalysis, and next-generation technologies with scalable, stable, and tunable materials.

Scientists at Auburn University have developed a new class of materials that can precisely control free electrons — a breakthrough that could power the next generation of quantum computers and chemical manufacturing.

The materials, called Surface Immobilized Electrides, allow electrons to move freely across a solid surface rather than being locked to atoms. This freedom gives researchers the ability to manipulate electrons in ways that could lead to faster computing, smarter machines, and more efficient industrial processes.

Harnessing the Power of Free Electrons

Electrons drive nearly every chemical and technological process — from bonding in molecules to powering electronics and computing systems. Traditional materials limit electrons to specific atomic sites, restricting their potential.

Electrides, however, let electrons roam independently, offering vast possibilities. “By learning how to control these free electrons, we can design materials that do things nature never intended,” said Dr. Evangelos Miliordos, associate professor of chemistry at Auburn and senior author of the study, published in ACS Materials Letters.

From Theory to Tunable Quantum Materials

To achieve this breakthrough, Auburn scientists attached solvated electron precursors to stable surfaces like diamond and silicon carbide. The result: electrides that are both durable and tunable.

By rearranging the molecules, the team could make electrons cluster into isolated “islands,” which behave like quantum bits (qubits) for computing, or spread into extended “seas” ideal for catalyzing complex chemical reactions.

“This is fundamental science, but it has very real implications,” said Dr. Konstantin Klyukin, assistant professor of materials engineering. “We’re talking about technologies that could change the way we compute and manufacture.”

Toward Quantum Computing and Green Chemistry

These adaptable materials could revolutionize both quantum computing and chemical production. One design could power quantum computers capable of solving problems beyond current technology. Another could create ultra-efficient catalysts to speed up fuel, pharmaceutical, and material synthesis — transforming industries from energy to medicine.

“As our society pushes the limits of current technology, the demand for new kinds of materials is exploding,” said Dr. Marcelo Kuroda, associate professor of physics at Auburn. “Our work shows a path to materials that support both basic science and practical applications.”

Building Stability and Scalability

Earlier versions of electrides were unstable and hard to scale. By immobilizing them on solid surfaces, the Auburn team has created a family of materials that can be realistically produced and integrated into future devices.

“This is just the beginning,” added Miliordos. “By learning how to tame free electrons, we can imagine a future with faster computers, smarter machines, and technologies we haven’t even dreamed of yet.”

The study, “Electrides with Tunable Electron Delocalization for Applications in Quantum Computing and Catalysis,” was authored by Evangelos Miliordos, Marcelo Kuroda, Konstantin Klyukin, and graduate students Andrei Evdokimov and Valentina Nesterova. It was supported by the U.S. National Science Foundation and Auburn University computing resources.