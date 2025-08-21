Scientists at Politecnico di Milano have created a single-atom catalyst that acts like a molecular switch, adapting to different reactions. Stable, recyclable, and eco-friendly, it’s a leap for sustainable green chemistry.

Scientists at Politecnico di Milano have designed a single-atom catalyst that can change its function like a tiny molecular switch. Unlike traditional catalysts that perform only one reaction, this new material can adapt to different chemical processes just by adjusting conditions.

At its heart is palladium, trapped inside a custom organic structure that makes it highly stable, recyclable, and eco-friendly. The catalyst can seamlessly switch between two important reactions in chemistry—helping scientists build medicines, sustainable fuels, and advanced materials with less energy and waste.

“This is like programming chemistry,” says lead researcher Gianvito Vilé. “We can decide what the catalyst should do, making reactions cleaner and more efficient.”

The breakthrough, published in the Journal of the American Chemical Society, highlights a step toward programmable green chemistry. Beyond its flexibility, the catalyst also cuts down on hazardous byproducts and supports long-term industrial sustainability.

Backed by international collaborators in Italy, Austria, the Czech Republic, and South Korea, this discovery could reshape how industries make everyday products—from pharmaceuticals to plastics—while reducing their environmental footprint.