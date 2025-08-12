English

Tiny Gold Clusters, Big Potential

Scientists have discovered gold “super atoms” that mimic the best quantum systems while being easier to scale for real-world tech.

Author: Srishti MS Image Credits:Getty
Why Spin Matters in Quantum Tech

The spin of electrons acts like tiny magnets, controlling the accuracy and performance of quantum computers, sensors, and other devices.

Image credits: Getty
The Current Gold Standard

Trapped atomic ions in gas form lead quantum accuracy today but are hard to scale, making them less practical for large-scale applications.

Image credits: Getty
Gold Clusters Match the Best

Gold nanoclusters can copy trapped ions’ quantum abilities while offering the scalability needed for powerful, compact quantum systems.

Image credits: Getty
Tuning Quantum Power

Changing the molecules around gold clusters lets scientists adjust spin polarization, boosting performance for advanced quantum devices.

Image credits: Getty
19 Quantum States Unlocked

These clusters can hold 19 unique spin-polarized states, ideal for superposition—the key to quantum computing’s multi-state operations.

Image credits: Getty
A New Role for Chemists

Chemists can now design materials with tunable quantum traits, creating custom-made building blocks for future quantum breakthroughs.

Image credits: Getty
What’s Next

Researchers will refine ligand designs to push quantum performance further, aiming to transform computing, sensing, and more.

Image credits: Getty
Source

Research published in ACS Central Science and The Journal of Physical Chemistry Letters.

Image credits: Getty

