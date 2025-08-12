Scientists have discovered gold “super atoms” that mimic the best quantum systems while being easier to scale for real-world tech.
The spin of electrons acts like tiny magnets, controlling the accuracy and performance of quantum computers, sensors, and other devices.
Trapped atomic ions in gas form lead quantum accuracy today but are hard to scale, making them less practical for large-scale applications.
Gold nanoclusters can copy trapped ions’ quantum abilities while offering the scalability needed for powerful, compact quantum systems.
Changing the molecules around gold clusters lets scientists adjust spin polarization, boosting performance for advanced quantum devices.
These clusters can hold 19 unique spin-polarized states, ideal for superposition—the key to quantum computing’s multi-state operations.
Chemists can now design materials with tunable quantum traits, creating custom-made building blocks for future quantum breakthroughs.
Researchers will refine ligand designs to push quantum performance further, aiming to transform computing, sensing, and more.
Research published in ACS Central Science and The Journal of Physical Chemistry Letters.
