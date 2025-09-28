A 296-million-year-old fossil from Brazil, Franscinella riograndensis, reveals rare spores preserved in situ, linking macro and microfossil records. This discovery reshapes our understanding of Permian plant diversity and ancient Gondwana ecosystems.

Scientists have uncovered something truly extraordinary inside a fossil that predates the dinosaurs. A long-misunderstood plant fossil from Brazil has been reclassified as a new genus, Franscinella riograndensis, revealing rare spores preserved in place—an unprecedented glimpse into ancient plant life.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The fossil, nearly 296 million years old, was originally thought to belong to the genus Lycopodites. But using advanced microscopy techniques, researchers from Univates and partner institutions discovered tiny spores still embedded in the plant’s reproductive structures. This in situ preservation links the visible parts of the plant to microfossil records, offering a more complete picture of Permian ecosystems.

A New Look at an Old Fossil

Previously, the fossil had been studied only for its overall shape and stem arrangement. Modern methods like scanning electron microscopy (SEM) and silicone molding allowed scientists to examine the fossil’s internal anatomy in detail. They found isotomic branching stems, well-preserved vascular tracheids, and trilete spores with intricate wart-like surfaces—features that justified creating a new genus.

Connecting Micro and Macro Records

The spores resemble the palynological genus Converrucosisporites, commonly found in Permian deposits. By connecting these microfossils with the larger plant structures, scientists can now better understand how ancient vegetation was distributed and evolved in the Paraná Basin. This correlation also strengthens biostratigraphic studies, helping researchers date and compare rock layers across South America.

Why This Discovery Matters

Revisiting classic fossils with modern tools is reshaping paleobotany. Many plants, like lycopsids, were previously lumped under broad genera due to limited data. Franscinella riograndensis highlights how detailed analysis can reveal rare insights into plant evolution, biodiversity, and Permian ecosystems. Globally, it provides a rare record of herbaceous lycopsids in Gondwana.



