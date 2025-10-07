A Tübingen study shows prediabetic individuals can lower type 2 diabetes risk by 71% through normalizing blood sugar and improving fat distribution—without necessarily losing weight. Focus on lifestyle, not just the scale, for prevention.

New research from the University Hospital of Tübingen and the German Center for Diabetes Research (DZD) suggests that prediabetic individuals can significantly lower their risk of type 2 diabetes without necessarily losing weight. The key lies in normalizing blood sugar levels and improving fat distribution, especially in the abdominal area.

Normal Blood Sugar, Not Weight, Is the True Goal

Traditionally, weight loss has been the main target for people with prediabetes. However, an analysis of over 1,100 participants in a long-term Tübingen study revealed that even those who did not lose weight—or even gained weight—could reduce their diabetes risk by up to 71% if their blood sugar returned to normal through healthy lifestyle changes.

The researchers monitored participants for up to nine years, tracking diabetes onset. The reduction in risk was comparable to participants who lost weight, showing that weight loss, while helpful, is not essential for prevention.

Abdominal Fat Plays a Critical Role

The study also highlighted the importance of fat distribution. Visceral fat—the deep abdominal fat surrounding organs—promotes inflammation and insulin resistance, key drivers of type 2 diabetes. Participants who normalized their blood sugar without losing weight had a lower proportion of abdominal fat, emphasizing that where fat is stored is more important than overall body weight.

Lifestyle Changes Are Still Key

Prof. Dr. Andreas Birkenfeld, study leader, said: “Restoring normal fasting blood sugar is the most important goal in preventing type 2 diabetes—not the number on the scale. Exercise and a balanced diet improve blood sugar levels regardless of weight loss.”

Prof. Dr. Reiner Jumpertz-von Schwartzenberg added: “Future guidelines should focus not just on weight reduction but on blood glucose control and fat distribution patterns.”

Prediabetes remission through maintaining target blood sugar levels remains the most effective way to prevent progression to type 2 diabetes. Balanced nutrition and regular physical activity are still essential tools to achieve this goal.