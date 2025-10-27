People with both cavities and gum disease have an 86% higher risk of stroke, according to a 20-year study. Regular dental checkups and good oral hygiene could help reduce stroke and heart disease risk by protecting both brain and heart health.

People with both cavities and gum disease may face almost double the risk of stroke compared to those with healthy teeth and gums, according to a large, long-term study published in Neurology Open Access.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

How Oral Health Affects Stroke Risk

Researchers tracked nearly 6,000 adults over 20 years to understand how oral health influences cardiovascular health. They discovered that people with both gum disease and cavities were 86% more likely to suffer a stroke than those with healthy mouths.

Even gum disease alone raised stroke risk by 44%, while poor oral health overall was linked to a 36% higher chance of heart attacks and other major cardiovascular events.

The Power of Preventive Care

The study found that routine dental checkups made a major difference. Participants who visited the dentist regularly were 81% less likely to have both gum disease and cavities and had 29% lower odds of developing gum disease alone.

“This research shows that caring for your teeth and gums isn’t just cosmetic—it could protect your brain,” said study author Dr. Souvik Sen of the University of South Carolina. “Improving oral health may be an important part of stroke prevention efforts.”

Understanding the Connection

Ischemic strokes—caused by blocked blood flow to the brain—are the most common type of stroke. Chronic gum inflammation and bacterial infections from untreated cavities can spread through the bloodstream, potentially damaging blood vessels and increasing clot risks.

Cavities occur when bacteria erode enamel, often due to sugary foods or poor brushing habits. Gum disease, or periodontitis, happens when plaque buildup leads to persistent inflammation that can destroy the bone supporting teeth.

Limitations and Future Outlook

The researchers noted that oral health was assessed only once, so changes over time weren’t tracked. However, the clear associations strengthen growing evidence that oral health and brain health are deeply connected.

Future studies may explore whether treating gum disease or filling cavities can actively reduce stroke risk.

For now, experts agree on one takeaway: regular brushing, flossing, and dental visits aren’t just good for your smile—they could help keep your brain and heart healthy too.