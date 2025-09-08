Image Credit : Getty

Some tropical trees can cool their leaves to survive in hot weather. However, not every tree has this ability. On a hot day, you might seek shade, use a fan, or go somewhere with air conditioning. But trees can’t move or turn on a fan. As the climate gets warmer, these trees must find a way to cope with the heat, adapt over time, or risk dying slowly.

Tropical trees face a big challenge: when their leaves are in direct sunlight, they can get much hotter than the air around them. If the leaves get too hot, photosynthesis can slow down or even entirely stop. Photosynthesis is how plants make food and survive, so it’s very important to keep the leaves cool.