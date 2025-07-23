Two new studies show that mothers who eat more nuts and seafood during pregnancy may help their children develop better attention, memory and decision-making skills, lasting from early childhood to teenage years.

Two new studies add to growing evidence that a mother's diet during pregnancy has lasting implications for her child's brain development and decision-making skills, extending well beyond infancy into the teen years.

Findings from new research

In a population-based cohort study published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, researchers found that higher maternal consumption of nuts and seafood during pregnancy was associated with improved neuropsychological function in children from ages 4 to 15.

A complementary study published in European Child & Adolescent Psychiatry reported that maternal intake of nuts and fish was linked to reduced risky decision-making behaviors in children at age 11.

Study details

The study evaluated a sample of more than 1,700 mother-child pairs from four Spanish regions. Maternal diet was analyzed using a food frequency questionnaire, while the children's neuropsychological function was assessed through standardized tests measuring:

Reaction time and variability (attention)

Working memory

Fluid intelligence

Importance of nutrient-rich prenatal diets

While neither study focused exclusively on walnuts, both contribute to the broader evidence supporting the role of including nutrient-dense foods, such as nuts, as part of a healthy prenatal diet.

Key takeaways

Children whose mothers consumed more nuts and seafood during pregnancy scored higher on measures of attention, working memory, and executive function throughout childhood and adolescence.

These children were also less likely to make impulsive, high-risk decisions in early adolescence.

Omega-3 fatty acids, abundant in walnuts and fatty fish, were identified as a key nutrient associated with these benefits. Walnuts are the only tree nut that is an excellent source of the plant-based omega-3 fatty acid ALA (2.7g/28g).