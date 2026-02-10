Tired of jet lag? Scientists have developed a new drug, Mic-628, that could reset your body clock in days, not weeks. Learn how this breakthrough works.

Anyone who has experienced a long-haul flight knows how unpleasant jet lag can be, especially when the body refuses to follow a normal sleep schedule. Now, scientists believe they are getting closer to a real solution. The study was published in the PNAS journal.

Researchers at Kanazawa University in Japan have developed a new drug that can shift the body's internal clock forward, helping it adjust faster after crossing time zones. The drug, called Mic-628, works by activating a gene known as Per1. This gene plays a key role in the circadian rhythm, which determines when we feel alert or tired.

Why Jet Lag Worsens

In experiments with mice, a single dose of Mic-628 allowed the animals to adapt to a new sleep schedule much more quickly. Normally, it takes about a week for the body to adjust, but with the drug, the body clock realigned in just four days. Scientists think this drug could one day help people who suffer from jet lag or those who work night shifts. It might even be more effective than current treatments like melatonin or light therapy.

Previous studies have shown that jet lag is typically more severe when travelling east, as the body finds it harder to shift its internal clock forward. Younger people also tend to be more affected by jet lag than older adults. While people may start sleeping longer sooner, the timing of their sleep often takes much longer to return to normal.

Food Timing Fix

The researchers say more studies are needed to confirm whether the drug is safe and effective in humans. At the same time, another study suggests a simpler approach. Scientists in the US found that adjusting meal times could help reset the body clock. Their model suggests eating a large breakfast and skipping dinner for a few days after travelling may reduce jet lag. However, experts say more human studies are needed before this advice can be widely recommended.