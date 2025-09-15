Nearly half of people with diabetes are unaware of their condition, and only one in five have proper blood sugar control. Urgent global screening and treatment improvements are needed to prevent a looming diabetes crisis.

Diabetes is silently affecting millions around the world, yet many don’t even realize they have it. A new global study reveals a startling truth: nearly half of all people with diabetes are unaware of their condition, and among those who are diagnosed, only a small fraction manage it effectively.

This hidden health crisis is particularly concerning among young adults, who are often overlooked in screening programs despite facing long-term complications if the disease goes unchecked.

The Global Picture

Researchers from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington, working with a network of international collaborators, analyzed diabetes care in 204 countries and territories from 2000 to 2023. Their findings were sobering:

In 2023, 44% of people aged 15 and older with diabetes were unaware they had the disease.

Among those diagnosed, 91% were receiving some form of medication, but only 42% had their blood sugar under proper control.

Overall, this means just one in five people with diabetes globally manage the condition optimally.

Regional Differences

The study also uncovered major disparities between regions:

High-income North America has the highest diagnosis rates.

High-income Asia Pacific excels in providing treatment to those diagnosed.

Southern Latin America leads in achieving proper blood sugar control among treated patients.

Conversely, Central sub-Saharan Africa faces the largest gaps, with fewer than 20% of people aware they have diabetes.

Why This Matters

Diabetes isn’t just about high blood sugar — it’s a major risk factor for heart disease, kidney failure, vision loss, and other serious complications. Undiagnosed or poorly managed diabetes silently damages the body over years, often without obvious symptoms until the complications appear.

Lauryn Stafford, lead author of the study, warns: "By 2050, 1.3 billion people may be living with diabetes. If nearly half are unaware of their condition, it could become a silent epidemic."

The Need for Action

The study highlights an urgent need for:

Better screening programs, especially for young adults who often slip through the cracks.

Improved access to medications and glucose-monitoring tools, particularly in low- and middle-income countries.

Stronger public awareness campaigns to help people recognize early signs of diabetes.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has set a target for 2030: 80% of people with diabetes should be clinically diagnosed. Achieving this goal could prevent millions of complications and save countless lives.

A Growing Crisis

Diabetes is already a leading cause of preventable illness worldwide. Without stronger interventions, the numbers are expected to rise rapidly, creating a global health burden that will affect economies, healthcare systems, and families alike.

The study, funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, serves as a wake-up call: it’s not enough to treat diabetes after symptoms appear. Early detection, proper treatment, and continuous management are essential if we hope to curb this silent epidemic. The findings from the global diabetes study were published in the peer-reviewed journal The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology.

Millions are living with diabetes without knowing it, and most of those who are diagnosed struggle to manage it properly. Urgent action is needed now to screen, treat, and educate populations worldwide before the crisis grows even larger.