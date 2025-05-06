When it comes to eating breakfast, do you put the cereal or the milk in the bowl first? It's the subject of ongoing debate online, as some argue for pouring the milk before adding their cereal.

Among those championing the controversial “milk-first” movement is former Olympic sprinter Harry Aikines-Aryeetey—now better known as 'Nitro' from the BBC’s Gladiators reboot. In a bold TikTok video, Harry unapologetically pours milk into an empty bowl with the caption: "Of course I pour my milk first." But the plot thickens—he then proceeds to microwave the milk before adding his Choco Wheaties.

"Who's triggered? Don't hate me! Warm cereal for the win," he writes, with the hashtag #milkfirstthencereal.

Science has now stepped in. Speaking to MailOnline, Barry Smith, founding director of the Centre for the Study of the Senses and professor of philosophy at the University of London, lent his academic weight to the debate.

According to Smith, adding cereal to pre-poured milk may actually delay sogginess—although pouring milk over cereal results in a more even coating. "Of course, it depends what the cereal is," he notes. "The very earnest nuts and bolts granola from health food stores probably needs a good soak, while sugar laden flakes may dissolve quickly."

Smith points out that individual preference plays a role. "Everyone will have their preferred tolerance, and a little-known fact is how sensitive we are to texture and how much that affects food acceptability. Think of people who like their scrambled eggs runny, or firm, their meat well done or raw. We can put people on a scale and they will not be happy at the other end."

He adds that eating is not just about taste, but about texture transformation. "As foods we chew change their textures, they change their flavours," he says. "The interesting thing about cereals is that we change their texture before we eat them by adding milk."

Timing, it turns out, is everything. "Experimentation is best to discover when they hit their peak texture – the bliss point - for you. That also changes as you eat, so the cereal may start a little too hard and end a little too soggy and what you are trying to optimize is the time or number of mouthfuls when it is just right - the Goldilocks Principle."

“Of course, by the time you finish the last, soggy pieces, you are often rewarded by that sugar rich milk, which many people find even more delicious than the cereal.”

Meanwhile, Australian dairy brand Riverina Fresh boldly said, "Unpopular opinion. When you make cereal, it's 100 times better when you pour the milk first and then pour the cereal second. It keeps the cereal crunchier for longer, and it's just a far superior experience."

Professor Charles Spence, experimental psychologist at the University of Oxford, argued that it’s about more than just taste. "‘Plip, plop, splash’ – that is what you get if you add the milk first, rather than the ubiquitous ‘Snap, crackle, and pop’ that has sold so many boxes of breakfast cereal over the years."

He continued: "Surely you want the milk to splash over top to ensure maximum flavour in your milk, while preserving crunch for as long as possible. No one, after all, likes soggy breakfast cereals."

Spence believes that rituals—even in food preparation—can enhance flavor perception. "Whatever ritual you have, no matter what the reason behind it, well ritualized food preparation and consumption can undoubtedly make food taste better."

What Kellogg, Nestle have to say

Kellogg’s—the breakfast cereal behemoth—acknowledges all preferences. "We know that people eat their cereal in all sorts of ways – whether it’s with ice cold milk, with no milk at all or we've even heard from cereal fans who add peanut butter or protein powder to their bowl of cereal."

"We’ve been serving up cereal at breakfast tables since 1906 and the most typical way it’s eaten is by adding milk after the cereal, otherwise things could get messy. But if you're a fan of more crunch in your bowl, the milk first approach could be the way to go, as less of your cereal is submerged, and it crucially avoids spillages."

And Nestle, producer of Cheerios, Shreddies and Nesquik, says, “There is 'no rule' when it comes to milk first or cereal first. If you're aiming for perfect cereal-to-milk ratio and optimal crunch, you should start with the milk first and add cereals gradually to match the quantity of milk in the bowl... If you feel offended by the idea of going with milk first, you'll be happy to know a lot of people do their cereals the other way around.”