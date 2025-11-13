A cheap gout drug, colchicine, may significantly reduce heart attacks and strokes in people with cardiovascular disease. New research shows low doses lower risk with minimal side effects, offering a promising, affordable prevention option.

A medication that has been around for decades may become an unexpected hero in heart health. Colchicine — a low-cost drug commonly prescribed for gout — is showing strong potential to reduce heart attacks and strokes in people already living with cardiovascular disease, according to a new Cochrane review. The review is published in the Cochrane Collaboration’s journal.

Long-Used Gout Drug Shows New Promise for Heart Patients

Researchers analysed data from 12 major clinical trials involving nearly 23,000 patients who had previously experienced heart disease, a heart attack, or a stroke. Most were given a tiny daily dose of colchicine (0.5 mg), and the results were striking: fewer repeat heart attacks and strokes without any increase in serious side effects.

Because long-term inflammation plays a major role in heart problems, a drug like colchicine, known for its anti-inflammatory effects, could offer a simple and affordable preventive option.

Major Trials Highlight Fewer Repeat Heart Attacks and Strokes

The review found that for every 1,000 patients treated, around 9 heart attacks and 8 strokes were prevented. Mild digestive discomfort was the most common side effect, but serious complications were not observed.

Dr. Ramin Ebrahimi, co-lead author, explains that even small reductions can have a major impact. “Among 200 people with cardiovascular disease — where we would normally expect around seven heart attacks and four strokes — low-dose colchicine could prevent about two of each.”

What makes these findings even more promising is how accessible the drug already is. Colchicine is inexpensive, widely available, and familiar to doctors worldwide. Researchers say it’s a powerful example of how old medicines can be repurposed for new, life-saving uses.

Affordable Treatment Raises Hope, but Key Questions Remain

However, questions remain. It’s still unclear whether colchicine reduces overall mortality, improves quality of life, or lowers the need for major heart procedures. Scientists emphasize that more studies are needed, but the early evidence suggests this humble gout drug could soon play a much bigger role in heart care.