Kyoto University scientists have measured the long-sought quantum W state, solving a decades-old puzzle. This breakthrough could transform quantum teleportation, communication, and computing, enabling new technologies with multi-photon entanglement.

Researchers at Kyoto University and Hiroshima University have achieved a landmark in quantum physics: they have experimentally identified the elusive W state, a type of multi-photon quantum entanglement that has puzzled scientists for decades. This discovery opens new possibilities for quantum teleportation, communication, and advanced computing. The findings on the quantum W state were published in Science Advances on September 13, 2025.

Cracking a Quantum Mystery

Quantum entanglement, a phenomenon where particles share linked properties regardless of distance, is foundational to emerging quantum technologies. While the Greenberger-Horne-Zeilinger (GHZ) state had been measured experimentally, the W state—a key alternative entangled multi-photon configuration—remained experimentally unproven until now.

By exploiting the cyclic shift symmetry of the W state, the Kyoto team designed a photonic quantum circuit that performs quantum Fourier transformations to detect the W state across multiple photons. Their experimental setup demonstrated this method with three photons, achieving high fidelity in distinguishing different types of W states.

Implications for Quantum Technology

This breakthrough allows researchers to perform entangled measurements with a one-shot approach, bypassing the exponential data collection challenges of conventional quantum tomography. It could accelerate quantum teleportation, where quantum information is transferred without moving physical particles, and enhance quantum communication protocols and measurement-based quantum computing.

“Our work not only proves a decades-old theory but also provides a practical path toward scalable quantum technologies,” said Shigeki Takeuchi, lead author of the study. The team plans to expand this method to larger, multi-photon states and develop on-chip photonic circuits for more practical quantum devices.

This achievement represents a significant step toward realizing the full potential of quantum information science, bridging the gap between theoretical physics and real-world applications.