Feeling overwhelmed? New research shows that not drinking enough water can raise your stress hormone levels. Staying hydrated may help reduce cortisol spikes and lower the risk of long-term health issues like heart disease, diabetes, and depression.

A recent study conducted by scientists at Liverpool John Moores University (LJMU) indicates that staying hydrated does more than just keep us refreshed, it may also help our bodies deal with stress more effectively and support long-term health. The research showed that people who consume less than the recommended daily amount of fluids tend to have a stronger stress response in their bodies. This heightened reaction can increase the risk of serious health problems, such as heart disease, diabetes, and depression.

A Closer Look at Stress and Hydration

The study, published in the Journal of Applied Physiology, investigated how hydration levels influence our body's stress hormone levels. Cortisol is beneficial in short bursts, it helps us respond to pressure, but excessive levels over time are linked to various health issues.

The Study: How It Worked

Researchers worked with a group of healthy young adults and divided them into two groups based on their usual fluid intake:

• Low fluid group: Individuals who consumed less than 1.5 litres of fluid per day, about 7 cups of tea or just under three standard water bottles.

• High fluid group: People who drank around 2 litres (for women) to 2.5 litres (for men), which aligns with recommended daily fluid intake.

Both groups maintained their usual drinking habits for a week. During this time, hydration levels were assessed using blood and urine tests.

What Did They Find?

Interestingly, both groups felt equally anxious and experienced similar increases in heart rate during the stress test. However, a significant difference emerged: only the low fluid group showed a sharp increase in cortisol levels.

The reason lies in how the body manages water and stress. When we don't drink enough, our body produces a hormone called vasopressin. This hormone helps our kidneys retain water, preventing excessive loss through urine. While this can be beneficial, vasopressin also affects the brain's stress center, leading to increased cortisol production.

As a result, when dehydrated, the body increases both vasopressin and cortisol, a double hit that makes us more vulnerable to stress effects. Over time, this extra strain on the kidneys and stress system may contribute to serious health issues.

What You Can Do

The main takeaway is to drink enough water, especially if you are facing a stressful situation. The researchers recommend drinking 2 to 2.5 litres of water daily. This includes all fluids, not just water, tea, coffee, and milk also count. However, it's important to remember that drinks with caffeine can have a dehydrating effect if consumed in large amounts.

In today's fast-paced world, stress is often unavoidable. However, staying hydrated is a simple, everyday habit that may help protect your health.