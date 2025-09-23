Childhood exposure to plastic chemicals may fuel obesity, infertility, asthma, heart disease, and brain development issues. Experts urge action to limit plastic use and safeguard health.

Everyday exposure to plastics, especially in childhood, may set the stage for serious health issues that last a lifetime, according to a sweeping review from NYU Langone Health. The findings, published in The Lancet Child & Adolescent Health, link common plastic chemicals to obesity, infertility, asthma, heart disease, and even reduced IQ.

Chemicals in Everyday Life

Plastics are everywhere—food packaging, cosmetics, paper receipts, and countless household items. But hidden within them are substances like phthalates (used to make plastic flexible), bisphenols (to harden plastics), and PFAS (to make products heat- and water-resistant).

When heated, worn down, or treated, these materials release microplastics and nanoparticles that can enter the body. Research shows they can disrupt hormones, trigger chronic inflammation, and interfere with brain development.

Health Risks Begin Early

The review examined hundreds of studies involving thousands of mothers, children, and adolescents. Results consistently tied early plastic exposure to higher risks of obesity, infertility, asthma, heart problems, and developmental issues such as autism, ADHD, and lowered IQ.

“Our findings point to plastic’s role in the early origins of many chronic diseases that extend into adulthood,” said lead author Dr. Leonardo Trasande, Professor of Pediatrics at NYU Grossman School of Medicine. “If we want kids to live healthier, longer lives, we must reduce their exposure to these harmful materials.”

A Call for Change

Experts emphasize that while individuals can take simple steps—such as avoiding heating food in plastic containers, choosing glass or stainless steel alternatives, and limiting plastic-packaged foods—lasting progress requires broader policy changes.

The Lancet report also coincides with an international summit in New York City addressing the global health impacts of plastics. Researchers argue that reducing unnecessary plastic use worldwide could prevent millions of cases of chronic disease in the decades ahead.

The Bigger Picture

Plastics are not just an environmental issue; they are a public health concern with generational consequences. The evidence suggests that protecting children from toxic plastic chemicals may be one of the most effective strategies to reduce future disease burdens.