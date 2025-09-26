A George Mason University study finds daily mango intake improves blood sugar, insulin sensitivity, and reduces body fat in adults with prediabetes. Natural sugars in mangos, paired with fiber and nutrients, may protect against diabetes.

For anyone worried about sugar, mangos might seem like a guilty pleasure. After all, a single mango packs more sugar than many low-sugar snacks. But new research from George Mason University suggests that, for people at risk of diabetes, mangos could actually be beneficial.

The Study

The study focused on adults with prediabetes, a condition affecting nearly 100 million Americans. Participants were divided into two groups: one group ate a fresh mango daily, while the other had a low-sugar granola bar. Over six months, researchers measured blood sugar, insulin response, and body fat.

The results were surprising: the mango group showed better blood glucose control, improved insulin sensitivity, and reduced body fat compared to the low-sugar snack group.

“It’s not just the sugar in the food that matters—it’s how that sugar is packaged,” explained Raedeh Basiri, assistant professor of nutrition at George Mason University and lead researcher. “Mangos come with fiber, vitamins, and other nutrients that help the body process sugar more effectively, unlike many processed snacks.”

Why Mangos Are Different

Unlike added sugars in packaged foods, the natural sugars in mangos are balanced with fiber and micronutrients. This combination helps slow sugar absorption, reduces spikes in blood glucose, and supports overall metabolic health.

“This study highlights that whole fruits, even high-sugar ones like mangos, can play a positive role in diabetes prevention,” Basiri added. “People at risk of diabetes shouldn’t just focus on sugar content—they should consider the entire nutritional profile of the food.”

Published in Foods in August 2025, this study is the first long-term clinical trial to show both metabolic and body composition benefits of mangos in prediabetic adults. Funded by the National Mango Board, the research emphasizes practical dietary strategies: enjoy whole fruits, embrace variety, and think beyond sugar numbers.

For anyone looking to prevent diabetes, a daily mango may be more than just a sweet treat—it could be a small step toward better health.