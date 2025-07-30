MIT physicists perform the most precise double-slit experiment using ultracold atoms, confirming Bohr’s quantum theory over Einstein’s with groundbreaking clarity.

First conducted in 1801 by British scientist Thomas Young, it was originally designed to prove that light behaves like a wave.

In a quiet lab at MIT, a group of physicists may have just resolved one of the most iconic debates in the history of science. Using state-of-the-art tools and techniques that Albert Einstein and Niels Bohr could only have dreamed of, they’ve performed the most precise version yet of the legendary double-slit experiment—an experiment that famously highlights light’s strange identity crisis as both a particle and a wave.

This modern reimagining of a 200-year-old experiment doesn’t just confirm our understanding of quantum mechanics. It puts to rest a nearly century-old intellectual duel between two giants of physics: Albert Einstein and Niels Bohr.

And in a twist that would surely amuse Bohr, the results show that Einstein—despite his genius—was wrong on this one.

A Glimpse Into Quantum Reality

The double-slit experiment is often the first exposure students have to the truly bizarre world of quantum physics. Imagine this: shine a light beam at a barrier with two tiny slits. Instead of just passing through like marbles and forming two bright spots, the light creates a rippling pattern on the wall behind it—much like waves interfering with each other on water. It’s as if the light went through both slits at once.

But add a detector to check which slit the light actually went through? The rippling interference vanishes. Light behaves like a particle, not a wave. It's a stunning revelation: you can't observe light’s wave and particle nature at the same time.

This is where Einstein raised objections. Couldn’t you, he argued, gently detect a photon’s path—say, by measuring the force it exerts as it passes through a slit—without ruining the interference pattern? Bohr countered using the uncertainty principle: trying to pinpoint one property would always destroy the other. And for decades, that’s where the debate rested.

An Idealized Experiment With Ultracold Atoms

Now, MIT’s Wolfgang Ketterle and his team have taken the double-slit experiment to a level that would have seemed impossible even a few years ago. “Einstein and Bohr would have never thought that this is possible, to perform such an experiment with single atoms and single photons,” said Ketterle, the John D. MacArthur Professor of Physics.

Their work, published in Physical Review Letters, doesn’t just replicate the classic experiment—it reengineers it at the quantum level using ultracold atoms as slits and individual photons as probes.

The team includes Vitaly Fedoseev (the paper’s lead author), Hanzhen Lin, Yu-Kun Lu, Yoo Kyung Lee, and Jiahao Lyu, all part of MIT’s Department of Physics and the MIT-Harvard Center for Ultracold Atoms.

Turning Atoms Into Slits

Instead of actual slits cut in material, the team used over 10,000 atoms cooled to microkelvin temperatures and arranged into a lattice—like a frozen crystal—using precisely tuned laser beams. Each atom was spaced far enough from its neighbors to act as an independent, miniature slit.

They then shone a weak light beam through the lattice, such that each photon would interact with, at most, a single atom. This setup mimics the famous double-slit—but at a scale where quantum behaviour is more than theoretical. It’s real, observable, and measurable.

“This can be regarded as a new variant to the double-slit experiment,” said Ketterle. “These single atoms are like the smallest slits you could possibly build.”

Watching Light Decide: Particle or Wave?

To capture the behaviour of these lone photons, the researchers repeated the experiment countless times, detecting the scattered light with ultrasensitive sensors. They weren’t just watching whether a photon chose a path—they were studying how fuzziness in the atom's position affected the outcome.

Here’s the key insight: by adjusting how tightly an atom was held in place by the laser light, the team could control how “fuzzy” its position was. A fuzzier atom—less confined, more spread out—was more likely to “rustle” when a photon passed by, revealing the photon’s path and causing the interference pattern to vanish.

In other words, the fuzzier the atom, the more particle-like the light behaved.

“We realized we can quantify the degree to which this scattering process is like a particle or a wave,” said Fedoseev. “And we quickly realized we can apply this new method to realize this famous experiment in a very idealized way.”

Testing Einstein’s Idea—Without Springs

Einstein once proposed that the path of a photon could be detected by the force it exerted on a slit—like a bird rustling a leaf as it flies past. In previous experimental attempts, physicists simulated this idea using slits suspended by springs.

But Ketterle’s team went a step further: they removed the "spring" entirely. The atoms were allowed to float freely in space for a brief moment—just millionths of a second—after turning off the lasers that held them in place.

The result? No change. The same quantum rules applied. Even without the metaphorical springs, the photon’s dual identity remained elusive unless observed under specific conditions.

“In many descriptions, the springs play a major role. But we show, no, the springs do not matter here; what matters is only the fuzziness of the atoms,” said Fedoseev. “Therefore, one has to use a more profound description, which uses quantum correlations between photons and atoms.”

A Century-Old Debate Ends in the Year of Quantum Science

This breakthrough couldn’t have come at a better time. The year 2025 marks the International Year of Quantum Science and Technology, celebrating a century since the birth of quantum mechanics.

The fact that this experiment resolves one of the first and most famous debates of quantum theory—just two years shy of its 100th anniversary—feels like poetic justice.

“It’s a wonderful coincidence that we could help clarify this historic controversy in the same year we celebrate quantum physics,” said co-author Yoo Kyung Lee.

For generations, students and scientists alike have pondered the mysteries of the double-slit experiment. With this latest work from MIT, we now understand it more clearly than ever—and, perhaps, appreciate even more just how strange and beautiful the quantum world truly is.