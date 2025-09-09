Researchers at the University of Illinois created modular superconducting qubits that snap together like LEGO, achieving 99% fidelity. This breakthrough paves the way for scalable, reconfigurable, fault-tolerant quantum computers.

Scientists at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign have taken a major leap in quantum technology by building modular superconducting qubits that connect like LEGO bricks. Unlike traditional monolithic quantum systems, which struggle with scaling and fidelity, these modular designs allow researchers to reconfigure, upgrade, and expand quantum processors with ease.

Published in Nature Electronics, the study demonstrates a 99% SWAP gate fidelity, showing that qubits linked by superconducting cables can work together with minimal error. This modular approach means future quantum systems can be built piece by piece, much like stacking LEGO blocks, without compromising performance.

Wolfgang Pfaff, assistant professor of physics and senior author, explained that modularity offers flexibility scientists have long sought: the ability to link, separate, and reconfigure devices while maintaining high-quality entanglement and gate operations. This makes error detection and correction far easier than in monolithic systems.

Looking ahead, the Illinois team plans to scale beyond two devices, developing multi-module networks that maintain near-perfect fidelity. Such scalable and reconfigurable architectures could be key to building the fault-tolerant quantum computers needed for breakthroughs in cryptography, drug discovery, climate modeling, and beyond.

This breakthrough shows that the future of quantum computing may not be one giant machine but many modular parts stitched together, unlocking a practical path toward reliable quantum technologies.