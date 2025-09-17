NYU Abu Dhabi scientists developed an AI model that forecasts solar storms up to four days in advance with 45% higher accuracy. This breakthrough helps protect satellites, GPS systems, and global power grids from disruptive space weather events.

A research team at NYU Abu Dhabi has unveiled an artificial intelligence model that can forecast solar storms several days in advance—offering a major boost to the protection of satellites, navigation systems, and even power grids on Earth.

A Smarter Way to Read the Sun

The Sun constantly releases streams of charged particles, known as the solar wind. When this wind intensifies, it can trigger disruptive “space weather” events. These storms have the power to interfere with communications, push satellites out of orbit, damage electronics, and overload electrical grids. In one notable case in 2022, an unexpected burst of solar wind caused SpaceX to lose 40 newly launched Starlink satellites.

To address such risks, the NYU Abu Dhabi team, led by postdoctoral researcher Dattaraj Dhuri and Shravan Hanasoge of the Center for Space Science, trained their AI system on high-resolution ultraviolet images of the Sun taken by NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory. By combining these images with past solar wind records, the model learned to detect hidden patterns that signal changes in solar activity.

Accuracy That Outpaces Current Forecasts

Traditional space weather forecasts often give only limited notice and can miss sudden shifts. The new AI model improves forecast accuracy by 45 percent compared with existing operational systems, and by 20 percent compared with earlier AI approaches. Importantly, it can predict solar wind speeds up to four days in advance—a significant time window for preparing sensitive technology against potential damage.

“This development marks a real step forward in protecting the systems modern society relies on,” said Dhuri. “Better warnings mean more time to safeguard satellites, navigation tools, and power infrastructure on Earth.”

Building Resilience Through Research

The study, published in The Astrophysical Journal Supplement Series, highlights how advanced AI can tackle long-standing challenges in space science. With more dependable forecasts, engineers can design stronger safeguards and operators can take preventive action, reducing the risks posed by unpredictable solar activity.

The achievement also reflects NYU Abu Dhabi’s growing role in global research. The university now hosts over 90 faculty-led labs and has contributed more than 9,200 publications to international science, cementing its reputation as a leader in innovation and discovery.