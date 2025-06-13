Thomas Frank faces the challenge of maintaining Tottenham's momentum after their Europa League win while implementing his own vision.

Thomas Frank has arrived at Tottenham Hotspur, taking the reins from Ange Postecoglou. The Danish manager faces a daunting task: ensuring the club builds on its Europa League triumph and doesn't let the feel-good factor dissipate.

Frank's primary objective is to maintain the momentum generated by the Europa League win. He must balance the need to impose his own ideas with the risk of disrupting the team's chemistry. Fortunately, Frank is known for his pragmatism, adaptability, and common sense. At 51, and with nearly 30 years of coaching behind him, Frank is mature enough to appreciate Postecoglou's achievement and not plunge in and tear it all up in an impatient scramble to impose his own ideas.

Finding the right tactical plan

Frank is not wedded to a specific tactical philosophy, instead opting to assess the squad's capabilities and forge a plan accordingly. He has deployed various formations during his tenure at Brentford, including a back four (4-2-3-1 or 4-3-3) and a back three (3-4-3). His flexibility will be crucial in getting the best out of Tottenham's squad. Frank's approach at Brentford prioritized being defensively tight, super fit, and threatening from set pieces.

Fixing uncertainty

Several high-profile players face uncertain futures, including Son Heung-min, Cristian Romero, and Yves Bissouma. Frank must decide whether to retain these players or sanction their departures. The squad's defensive frailties and lack of experience also need addressing.

Recruitment strategy

Frank is expected to work closely with Tottenham's technical director, Johan Lange. The pair's data-driven approach and focus on youth development should align well. However, Frank will need to navigate the complexities of Tottenham's recruitment process, which has been influenced by various factors, including chairman Daniel Levy's preferences and the lingering influence of former managing director Fabio Paratici.

Preparing for the Champions League

Frank's lack of experience in competitive European football is a concern. He must adapt quickly to the demands of the Champions League, which will test his tactical acumen and ability to manage the squad's workload. Combining the demands of the Premier League, two domestic knockout cups, and the expectations to deliver an adventurous style of football while playing European football is arguably the toughest challenge.

Building the backroom staff

Frank is eager to bring his trusted assistants, including Claus Norgaard and Justin Cochrane, to Tottenham. He also wants to appoint a dedicated set-piece coach. The club has already parted ways with several coaches, including Nick Montgomery, Sergio Raimundo, and Mile Jedinak, but intends to retain Matt Wells and Rob Burch.

Finalising preseason preparation

Frank will oversee Tottenham's preseason preparations, which include friendlies against Arsenal in Hong Kong, Newcastle in South Korea, and Bayern Munich in Munich. The team will also participate in the UEFA Super Cup against PSG in Italy, three days before the Premier League kicks off.