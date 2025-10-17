The UK is dangerously unprepared for a 2°C global warming rise by 2050, warns the Climate Change Committee. Read more about the urgent risks of extreme heatwaves and drought.

The UK must prepare for the serious consequences of global warming reaching 2 degrees Celsius by 2050, according to a new warning from government climate advisers. The Climate Change Committee (CCC) has said the country is not doing enough to prepare for more extreme weather events. In a letter to ministers, the CCC called for urgent action, highlighting that many parts of the UK are already experiencing the effects of climate change. This year alone, the country has witnessed four heatwaves, lower-than-average rainfall in some regions, and periods of prolonged drought.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

If global temperatures rise by 2°C above pre-industrial levels, a target the world is currently on course to surpass, drought conditions in the UK could double, the CCC warned. The likelihood of heatwaves occurring in any given year would increase from 40% to 80%, and sea levels could rise by 15 to 25 centimetres.

Climate Committee Warning

The CCC, which provides independent advice to the government, stated that the UK is not yet adequately prepared for today’s climate, let alone the more severe conditions expected over the coming decades.

Earlier this year, the committee released a report that identified significant gaps in how the country is responding to climate change. From farming and food production to transport and infrastructure, the report found that planning and action are falling far short of what is needed.

Under the 2015 Paris Agreement, countries agreed to keep global warming “well below” 2°C, and to aim for a limit of 1.5°C. However, many scientists now believe that staying below 1.5°C is unlikely due to the continued use of fossil fuels and the rise in emissions.

Warming beyond 2°C could lead to parts of the world becoming uninhabitable and significantly increase the risk of heatwaves, droughts, floods, wildfires, and damaging storms in the UK and globally.

One of the main concerns raised by the CCC is that British homes and public buildings are not designed to handle extreme heat. Most are built to retain heat during cold winters, not to stay cool during hot summers. Air conditioning is still rare in UK homes, public spaces, and transport systems. This puts people, particularly the elderly and those living in poor housing, at higher risk during heatwaves.

The CCC recommends that the government ensure new homes and infrastructure are built with future temperature increases in mind. It also suggests that major projects, such as the construction of reservoirs, should be accelerated to address future water shortages.

Baroness Julia King, chair of the CCC’s adaptation committee, said it’s time the government treated climate adaptation as urgently as it does cutting emissions.

Climate Planning

The committee emphasized that 2050 should serve as a clear “horizon” for long-term planning, including helping farmers adjust to changing weather patterns. A recent analysis showed that 2025 was the UK’s second-worst harvest on record, and campaigners say additional support is urgently needed for the farming sector.

Environmental groups have also echoed the CCC’s warnings. Douglass Parr, chief scientist at Greenpeace UK, warned that the increased risks of heatwaves, droughts, and wildfires will make life in the UK look very different, very quickly.

On the same day, the United Nations also issued a global warning. It revealed that the amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere rose more than in any other year on record, showing that the battle against climate change is far from over.