From the flamboyant bare-necked umbrellabird to the beautiful helmeted hornbill, our planet teems with avian marvels. But a new study has revealed that more than 500 of these extraordinary bird species could vanish from Earth within the next 100 years due to climate change and habitat destruction.

The research warns that even if all human-driven threats were eliminated overnight, around 250 bird species may still be doomed without urgent and targeted conservation efforts.

"Many birds are already so threatened that reducing human impacts alone won't save them," said Kerry Stewart, lead author of the study from the University of Reading. "These species need special recovery programmes, like breeding projects and habitat restoration, to survive."

Extinction risks each bird faces

The forecast comes from a comprehensive analysis of nearly 10,000 bird species using data from the IUCN Red List—the most authoritative global database on the status of plants and animals. Researchers assessed the extinction risks each bird faces, mapping out both immediate threats and long-term vulnerabilities.

Larger birds are disproportionately imperiled by hunting and climate disruption, while those with broader wings—often crucial for long-distance migration—are more susceptible to shrinking habitats.

Among the UK’s own threatened feathered residents is the Balearic shearwater, a critically endangered seabird with a global population of just 5,800. Another poignant example is the great bustard—once a majestic symbol of Britain's wildlife—driven to extinction in the 19th century due to relentless hunting. Although recent conservation initiatives have reintroduced a modest population of around 100 individuals, its survival remains precarious.

Also on the edge is the endearing Atlantic puffin, a staple of British coastal summers, now counted among the 500 bird species at high risk. Migratory visitors to the UK, like the sociable lapwing and yellow-breasted bunting, face similarly bleak futures.

Globally endangered species include the elusive Itombwe owl of central Africa’s forests, Mexico’s once-majestic imperial woodpecker, and Madagascar’s vibrantly colored yellow-bellied sunbird-asity.

Senior study author Professor Manuela Gonzalez-Suarez emphasized that halting threats alone won’t suffice. "Stopping threats is not enough, as many as 250-350 species will require complementary conservation measures, such as breeding programmes and habitat restoration, if they are to survive the next century," she said. "Prioritising conservation programmes for just 100 of the most unusual threatened birds could save 68 per cent of the variety in bird shapes and sizes. This approach could help to keep ecosystems healthy."

The study, published in Nature Ecology & Evolution, highlights that saving habitats offers the greatest potential to preserve bird populations overall. Yet, reducing hunting and preventing accidental deaths will be crucial to safeguarding the more unique and ecologically valuable species.

The UK’s iconic starling has plunged to its lowest recorded numbers. According to the RSPB’s Big Garden Birdwatch, starling sightings have plummeted by 85% since 1979, dethroned in popularity by the ever-growing woodpigeon—whose numbers have soared by a staggering 1,160%.

While the humble house sparrow and vibrant blue tit still dominate British gardens, the data underscores a broader unraveling of avian biodiversity.