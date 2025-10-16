A new study finds life events like starting university inspire greener habits in youth. Learn which eco-friendly behaviours increase and why support is key for change.

A recent study conducted by the University of Bath has discovered that significant life events, such as starting university, can motivate young people to embrace more eco-friendly behaviours. Researchers from the Centre for Climate Change and Social Transformations (CAST) observed the actions of hundreds of people between the ages of 16 and 24.

They examined two critical moments: the transition from school to university and the abrupt changes brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. Both situations resulted in major shifts in daily routines and presented opportunities for young people to make more environmentally responsible choices. The research was published in PLOS Climate.

What Changed?

When students began university, many reported increased recycling, more frequent walking and cycling, and a reduction in their consumption of meat and dairy products. However, during this time, activities such as ethical shopping and environmental activism became less common, possibly due to the challenges of adapting to new living arrangements.

During the lockdowns caused by the pandemic, young people also made some positive changes, such as lowering food waste and decreasing meat and dairy intake. However, the restrictions on movement limited the ability of people to engage in active travel or environmental protests.

Why Do These Changes Happen?

The study indicates that personal values, such as concern for the environment or for others, can increase the likelihood of adopting sustainable habits. Nonetheless, values alone are not sufficient. The research highlights that people also need the appropriate conditions and support to translate their intentions into action.

Dr Kaloyan Mitev, the lead researcher and an environmental psychologist, explained that significant life transitions often disrupt established routines. This disruption can serve as a valuable opportunity for people to develop new, more sustainable habits, if the necessary support is provided. Examples of such support might include improved cycling infrastructure, eco-friendly housing options, or student-led initiatives focused on reducing food waste.

Professor Lorraine Whitmarsh, a co-author of the study, believes that moments of transition, such as leaving home or starting a new job, are crucial times to encourage long-lasting change. She mentions that providing targeted support during these periods can play a vital role in addressing climate change.