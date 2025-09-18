A new study found that around 16,500 deaths in European cities during summer 2025 were linked to climate change-driven heat. Experts say rising temperatures from human activities are a major health threat, especially for the elderly in urban areas.

A new study has found that approximately 16,500 people died in European cities this summer because of rising heat. Scientists believe that the rise in temperatures caused by human activities, like burning fossil fuels, was a key factor in these deaths. The research was done by experts from Imperial College London and the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Experts used computer models and historical data to make early guesses about the number of deaths as official death reports can take months or even years to be available.

How Were the Deaths Estimated?

The researchers looked at the months of June to August 2025. They examined data from 854 cities in Europe and found that average temperatures were 2.2 degrees Celsius higher than they would have been without human-induced global warming.

Using past records that show how higher temperatures lead to more deaths, they calculated that about 24,400 extra deaths happened in these cities during the summer.

They compared this number to how many deaths would have occurred in a cooler world without the 1.3 degrees Celsius of warming that has already happened due to climate change. Their findings suggested that about 70% of these extra deaths, roughly 16,500, were directly connected to climate change.

Why Are These Deaths Difficult to Track?

When people die during heatwaves, the official cause is usually listed as a heart attack, breathing issue, or another problem. Due to this, heat related deaths are often not properly recorded, especially since older people are more at risk when temperatures rise.

Friederike Otto, one of the study's authors, explained at a press conference, "It's impossible to get real-time statistics right now," however, the estimates are "in the right ballpark."

Experts from other universities agree that the new estimates are likely to be accurate, or possibly even too low.

Which Cities Were Most Affected?

According to the study, the cities with the highest number of deaths linked to climate change are

• Rome – 835 deaths

• Athens – 630 deaths

• Paris – 409 deaths

Over 85% of the estimated deaths were among people aged 65 and older, showing how the elderly are most vulnerable during extreme heat. However, the researchers noted that not all of Europe was included in the study. Some regions, like the Balkans, were left out due to a lack of data.

The Danger of "Silent Killers"

"An increase in heat wave temperature of just 2-4C can be the difference between life and death for thousands of people—this is why heat waves are known as silent killers," study co-author Garyfallos Konstantinoudis said.

This summer was officially Europe’s fourth-hottest on record. And as global temperatures continue to rise, scientists warn that heatwaves will become more intense, more frequent, and more deadly.

While headlines often highlight rising sea levels or melting glaciers, heat-related deaths are a more immediate consequence. These findings serve as a clear reminder of the real human cost of climate change.

Source: Phys.org