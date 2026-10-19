Protecting lives during disasters requires more than forecasting hazards. Experts increasingly point to a crucial missing link that determines whether warnings become meaningful action on the ground.

This year's International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction focuses on a simple but critical idea, that resilience begins where people live. Under the theme "Resilience Starts at Home," the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction is drawing attention to the role households and communities play in preparing for and responding to disasters.

The message reflects a growing understanding that disaster preparedness cannot succeed if warnings fail to reach ordinary people or do not lead to timely action. Forecasts, emergency alerts and risk assessments may exist, but their value depends on whether households understand them and know how to respond.

The concept is rooted in a longer international effort to place people at the centre of environmental and disaster management. Citizen participation was formally recognised in the 1992 Rio Earth Summit and later reinforced through the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction 2015-2030, which emphasises inclusive approaches to reducing risk.

Over the years, community participation has become increasingly important in climate adaptation planning. This year's theme takes that principle a step further by focusing directly on households, recognising that everyday decisions often determine how effectively people can anticipate, withstand and recover from disasters.

Households serve as the first point of response when hazards strike. Yet resilience is not solely an individual responsibility. Stronger outcomes depend on communities working collectively so that vulnerable families are not left isolated before, during or after emergencies.

Research on climate adaptation consistently shows that community involvement can lead to better and more equitable outcomes. Local residents often possess valuable knowledge about environmental risks, traditional building practices and practical solutions suited to local conditions. Such knowledge can complement scientific expertise and result in more effective disaster preparedness strategies.

Closing The Last-Mile Gap In Disaster Preparedness

One of the greatest challenges remains ensuring that information reaches people in a form they can use. Disaster guidance and climate information are often produced for broad audiences and may fail to reflect specific local conditions.

As a result, communities sometimes receive warnings or advice that is too general to guide practical decisions. Information becomes far more useful when it reflects local hazards, local experiences and local priorities.

The problem also works in reverse. Valuable lessons developed within communities frequently fail to reach wider planning systems. Solutions that prove successful in one district may never influence policies elsewhere because there are few mechanisms for sharing local experiences at larger scales.

Experts describe this as the "last-mile" challenge. Information may exist, but it does not always reach those who need it most. Bridging this gap requires individuals and institutions capable of translating technical knowledge into locally relevant guidance while also bringing community experiences back into policymaking processes.

Meaningful participation also depends on inclusion. Community engagement can sometimes favour those who are already well-connected, informed or influential. Young people, older adults, persons with disabilities and marginalised groups often face greater barriers to participation. In some areas, limited internet access and digital skills can further deepen those exclusions.

For disaster planning to succeed, risk information must be specific enough to inform action rather than merely raise awareness. Residents need practical guidance on the particular threats they face and the measures that can reduce vulnerability.

Participation must also lead to visible outcomes. When people feel their views are ignored, consultation processes can create frustration and distrust. Conversely, communities are more likely to support preparedness measures when they see their input reflected in final decisions.

India's existing policy framework already recognises many of these principles. The Prime Minister's 10-point agenda for disaster risk reduction calls for stronger local participation, investment in risk mapping, greater leadership by women and better integration of disaster management into development planning.

The challenge now lies in translating those commitments into action at village, ward and household levels. Achieving that goal requires local institutions to have adequate resources, authority and access to information, while governments continue investing in early warning systems, safer infrastructure and community preparedness.

Ultimately, resilience is strongest when citizens and institutions work together long before disasters occur and continue collaborating long after immediate crises have passed.