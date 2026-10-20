A major international study has uncovered a growing health challenge linked to climate change, highlighting unexpected impacts, regional disparities and mounting pressure on healthcare systems worldwide.

Climate change is increasingly affecting skin health around the world, with lower-income countries bearing the heaviest burden, according to a major international study presented at the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Congress 2026 in Vienna.

The research, conducted through the Global Access to Skin Health Observatory, found that more than four in 10 countries surveyed reported climate-related changes in the prevalence or severity of skin diseases. The findings add to growing evidence that climate change is influencing human health in ways that extend beyond heat-related illnesses, respiratory conditions and cardiovascular disease.

The study gathered data from 136 countries after inviting participation from all 194 World Health Organization member states. Researchers examined how climate change is affecting skin disease patterns and how healthcare systems are responding to those challenges.

Overall, 42.6 per cent of participating countries reported that climate change had altered the occurrence or intensity of skin conditions. The impact was particularly evident in lower-income nations, where health systems often have fewer resources to monitor, diagnose and treat dermatological diseases.

More than half of low-income countries reported climate-related changes in skin disease patterns. Similar findings emerged in lower-middle-income economies. By comparison, fewer high-income countries reported such changes.

Regional differences were also significant. Countries in the Western Pacific recorded the highest proportion of reported climate-related skin health impacts, followed by the Eastern Mediterranean and South-East Asia. European countries reported substantially lower levels.

Researchers also identified major gaps in monitoring and awareness. In the African region, a large share of respondents said they were uncertain about the extent to which climate change was influencing skin diseases, indicating limitations in surveillance systems and available evidence.

Heat, Pollution And Changing Weather Patterns Driving Skin Problems

Among countries that reported climate-linked effects, heat-related and inflammatory skin conditions were the most commonly cited concerns.

More than 80 per cent reported increases in heat rashes, while over three-quarters observed growing burdens from inflammatory skin disorders. Researchers also noted changes in infectious skin diseases, including illnesses linked to insects and other disease-carrying vectors.

According to study author Dr Esther Freeman of Harvard Medical School, the results demonstrate that climate change is already affecting skin health and that the burden falls disproportionately on countries with fewer resources.

The study highlights several factors contributing to these trends. Rising temperatures and humidity levels can increase sweating, irritation and discomfort. Heat exposure, air pollution and environmental stressors may also worsen inflammatory skin conditions. At the same time, changes in rainfall and temperature can alter the habitats of mosquitoes, ticks and other vectors, increasing disease risks in locations where such threats were previously uncommon.

Supporting evidence from other scientific research reinforces these concerns. A study published in Advanced Science in July 2026 found that high humidity can worsen psoriasis relapses through changes in skin microbiota and immune responses.

The research also highlights global inequality. Many lower-income countries contribute relatively little to global emissions yet are among the most exposed to climate-related health impacts. Those same countries frequently face shortages of healthcare workers, specialists and medicines.

A separate study published in JAMA Dermatology in August 2026 found that Africa has fewer than three dermatologists per million people across the continent, illustrating the limited healthcare capacity available to address growing skin health concerns.

Researchers argue that skin health should become a more prominent component of climate preparedness strategies. They are calling for stronger surveillance systems, improved public-health education and locally tailored responses that reflect regional climate conditions and healthcare needs.

The findings suggest that as climate change continues to intensify, skin disease may become an increasingly important but often overlooked public-health challenge, particularly in regions already struggling with limited healthcare resources and rising environmental pressures.