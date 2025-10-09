A new study reveals the Amazon rainforest suffered its worst fire season in over two decades, releasing carbon emissions nearly equivalent to Germany's annual output. The research calls for urgent action to combat this growing environmental threat.

A new study has found that the Amazon rainforest experienced its worst fire season in more than twenty years. These fires led to a large release of carbon dioxide, a key contributor to climate change. The amount of carbon released by the 2024 fires in the Amazon is estimated to be 791 million tonnes which is nearly the same as the annual carbon emissions of Germany. This is seven times higher than the average for the past two years.

The study, published in the journal Biogeosciences, found that 3.3 million hectares of Amazon forest were impacted by fires in 2023 alone. This sharp rise in fires is believed to result from multiple factors working together like extreme drought, fragmentation of forests, and poor land management. Some fires are accidental, but others are deliberately set by people to clear land illegally. For the first time, the damage caused by fires is now a greater source of carbon emissions in the Amazon than deforestation.

Amazon Fire Crisis

The researchers used data from multiple satellite systems to analyze the fires, which helped them avoid errors caused by clouds or fires from farming activities. With this method, they were able to measure the damage caused by fires more accurately than before.

In Brazil, 2024 saw the highest amount of carbon released from forest damage ever recorded. In Bolivia, fires destroyed over 9% of the country’s remaining untouched forest, which is a significant loss. These forests are crucial because they support a wide variety of plant and animal life and absorb large amounts of carbon from the atmosphere.

To ensure the accuracy of their calculations, the scientists used a statistical method known as Monte Carlo simulation. This method considered various factors such as the amount of forest biomass burned and the extent of forest damage. Their results meet the highest international standards set by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).

Forest Degradation

This study shows a serious yet less-talked about environmental issue: fire-driven forest degradation. The forest may appear mostly intact from above but has lost much of its biodiversity and carbon storage capacity. These degraded forests are often overlooked in official statistics and policies.

The researchers warn that urgent action is needed to reduce fires and support local and indigenous communities who are responsible for caring for these forests. Addressing both forest degradation and deforestation will help safeguard the Amazon and combat climate change.