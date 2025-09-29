Scientists warn that human activities are threatening Earth's vital life-support systems. A recent report reveals that seven of the nine critical planetary boundaries including climate change and ocean acidification, have now been crossed. Read more,

Scientists have raised a serious concern: human activities are threatening the Earth’s life-support systems. These systems, such as clean air, fresh water, a stable climate, and healthy ecosystems, are vital for life to exist and flourish on our planet. However, many of these systems are currently under significant pressure.

A group of scientists from around the world has examined nine important environmental systems, referred to as planetary boundaries. These boundaries help maintain the Earth in a safe and stable condition. If we cross them, we risk causing serious and long-term harm.

In their most recent report, scientists found that seven out of the nine boundaries have already been crossed. These include climate change, loss of biodiversity, deforestation, depletion of freshwater resources, overuse of fertilizers, pollution from chemicals and plastics, and ocean acidification.

Experts say each of these issues is worsening, and they are all interconnected. For example, burning fossil fuels such as coal, oil, and gas leads to climate change, but also causes ocean acidification and plastic pollution. These problems are not only increasing in severity, they are also affecting each other and accelerating harm across the planet.

What Is Ocean Acidification and Why Does It Matter?

One concerning finding from the report is that ocean acidification has now crossed a critical threshold. Oceans have absorbed about 30% of the excess carbon dioxide (CO₂) produced by burning fossil fuels. And it is causing major issues.

When oceans absorb too much CO₂, their chemical balance changes, making the water more acidic. This makes it difficult for marine organisms such as corals, shellfish, and plankton to build their shells or skeletons. These creatures are essential to marine ecosystems and food chains.

Scientists have already seen damage to marine life in polar and coastal areas due to rising acidity. They warn that this is not a future concern, it is happening now and could become even worse.

Are There Any Signs of Hope?

The report shows that global air quality has improved in many regions, as emissions from aerosols (tiny particles in the air) have decreased. Additionally, the ozone layer, which protects us from harmful UV radiation, remains within safe levels. This shows that international efforts, such as the global ban on ozone-depleting chemicals, can be effective.

Why Does This Matter?

Johan Rockström, one of the lead authors, said we are putting Earth’s safety at risk. Levke Caesar, another researcher, pointed out that the damage is no longer hypothetical, we are already seeing its effects in real life. The main message is clear: we are pushing Earth’s systems beyond their limits and addressing these issues now is essential.