Event organizer Shyamkanu Mahanta and Garg’s manager Siddharth Sharma have been arrested and sent to police custody. The Assam Director General of Police has appealed for public faith in the ongoing probe by the Special Investigation Team.

Jorhat (Assam): Union Minister and Rajya Sabha MP from Assam Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday assured that whoever is involved in the death of iconic singer Zubeen Garg, "will not be spared" and be "given exemplary punishment", amid the ongoing investigation by the Special Investigation Team (SIT). "From the side of the government, the investigation which has started, the clear message from the government is that someone who is involved in the incident will be given the strictest punishment. That is clear. No one will be spared, whoever is involved will be given exemplary punishment," the Union Minister told ANI here after attending the 13th day ritual of the deceased singer.



Meanwhile, the Assam Director General of Police, Hardi Singh, appealed to the people to have faith in the process. "We are carrying out the investigation. Shyamkanu Mahanta and Siddharth Sharma have been arrested. Believe in us. Have faith in us. There will be a final result of this case," the DGP told reporters. Earlier, Garg's sister, Palme Borthakur, expressed relief following the arrest of Shyamkanu Mahanta and Siddharth Sharma in connection with the late singer's death. “After the arrest of these two, I am feeling somewhat relieved as the police and the government are doing it in the right way. We are cooperating fully, and justice will be served. I appeal to the people to trust the system and not lose hope.”

Music Festival Organiser, Manager in Custody

Shyamkanu Mahanta, organiser of the North East Music Festival in Singapore, and Siddharth Sharma, manager of singer Zubeen Garg, were sent to 14 days' police custody by the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) of Kamrup on Wednesday in connection with the death of the singer. Heavy security personnel were deployed at the CID office, Guwahati, where Shyamkanu Mahanta and Siddharth Sharma were being questioned. The 52-year-old Assamese music icon died on September 19 following a scuba diving accident in Singapore. His mortal remains were first flown to Delhi and later transported to Guwahati on September 21 by a commercial flight. Assamese actress Nishita Goswami and Zubeen Garg's co-musician Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, on September 27, appeared before the Crime Investigation Department (CID) of Assam Police in connection with the probe into the death. The CID, Assam, has registered a case (no 18/2025) under Section 61(2)/105/106(1) of BNS, 2023, in connection with the suspicious death.

