Around 41.85 lakh electors were removed from Rajasthan's electoral rolls, primarily due to permanent migration, CEO Naveen Mahajan said. The data is available on official websites. Draft rolls were also published for West Bengal and other states.

About 41,85,000 electors were deleted from theAbout 41,85,000 electoral rolls in Rajasthan following the Special Intensive Revision of the electoral roll, Rajasthan Chief Electoral Officer Naveen Mahajan said on Tuesday.

As the Election Commission published the draft electoral roll for Rajasthan, CEO Mahajan told ANI that permanent migration was the primary reason for deletions from the voter lists. He said, "The publication of the draft electoral roll for 199 assembly constituencies was completed today. 41,85,000 individuals have been removed from the draft roll. The data of these removed voters has been posted in an accessible format on the websites of each Collector, the District Election Officer, and the Chief Electoral Officer. There were four main reasons why these individuals were removed from the draft list. The most prominent reason was permanent migration. The others were deceased voters, absent voters, and duplicate voters."

"Meetings were convened with booth-level political representatives at the polling stations on December 6 and 7. The data of the identified voters to be removed was provided to them at that time. No notice will be sent to the individuals who have been removed from the list," he added.

Draft Rolls Published in West Bengal, Other States

Alongside Rajasthan, the draft electoral rolls for West Bengal, Goa, Puducherry, and Lakshadweep were also published today. In West Bengal, the names of 58,20,899 electors, accounting for 7.59 per cent, were deleted due to death, being untraceable, or permanent migration.

According to a press release by the Election Commission, out of a total 7,66,37,529 voters, 7,08,16,630 electors have submitted their enumeration forms as of December 11. The poll body stated that genuine electors can still be added back in the electoral rolls during the Claims and Objections period from December 16 to January 15, 2026.

"The successful completion of this phase is the result of coordinated efforts of DEOs of all 24 districts, 294 EROs, 3059 AEROs, and BLOs deployed at 80,681 polling booths, supported by volunteers. Field representatives of all eight recognised political parties, including their District Presidents, also actively participated, with as many as 1,81,454 Booth Level Agents (BLAs) appointed by them," the Chief Electoral Officer of West Bengal said.

Process for Claims and Objections

The draft voter list is available with the local Booth Level Officer (BLO), and can also be accessed from the ECINET mobile app and voters.eci.gov.in. If an elector does not find their name in the draft voter list, to include the name, Form 6 is required to be filled out and submitted along with Annexure IV and other documents. The poll body has received 3,24,800 Forms 6 (with or without declaration) so far for inclusion of new electors. After the inquiry and collection of the declaration form, names will be added to the electoral rolls.

Timeline and Appeals Process

"As per Para 5(b) of SIR guidelines, no name can be deleted from the draft roll published on December 16, 2025, without notice and a speaking order by the ERO/AERO. Any aggrieved elector may appeal to the District Magistrate and thereafter to the Chief Electoral Officer under Section 24 of the RP Act, 1950. The Commission reiterates its firm commitment to a transparent, participative and inclusive revision process, ensuring that no eligible elector is left out and no ineligible name remains in the Electoral Rolls," West Bengal CEO said in the press release.

The Notice Phase (Hearing and Verification) started from December 16 (today) to February 7, 2026, while the Final Electoral Roll will be published on February 14, 2026.

